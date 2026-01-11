Cory Morgan pulls no punches in arguing that indigenous reserves in Canada are dysfunctional due to a lack of responsibility from native bands. He highlights issues such as the Cowichan Tribe’s illegal garbage dump, feral dog problems, and boil-water advisories, attributing them to mismanagement and a lack of accountability. He also suggests that reserves should take responsibility for their affairs and that the current system, based on racial apartheid and segregation, is as morally unfair as it is inherently flawed.

Reserve conditions are generally hard to live with. Writer Hymie Rubenstein argues that ‘the system’ makes real improvement hard to achieve. Western Standard files

Cory Morgan

Western Standard

November 16, 2025

As long as native bands are given unfettered authority on their land with no responsibility, reserves will remain dysfunctional, poverty-ridden racial enclaves of misery. The massive, unregulated garbage dump on the Cowichan Tribe reserve next to a river is the most recent example of this.

A Cowichan member has accumulated nearly 300,000 cubic metres of garbage on an illegal dumping spot. The mess is leaching into the river and putting salmon stock and drinking water at risk. Let’s not pretend the band was unaware this was happening over the years. Let’s also not pretend that people from off-reserve were sneaking onto that spot to dump in the night. Those are the sort of claims made by people who refuse to attribute responsibility to native bands, and they are the problem. Band members and people off the reserve were complicit. Nobody dared to intervene though as they didn’t dare question the authority of the band to deal with things itself.

I can lay out how this will unfold, as we have seen this sort of thing before. Despite demands from the provincial government, the band won’t clean up the site. With the environmental damage being so extensive and immediate, the government will step in and clean up the site. They will then offer the bill to the band, which will ignore it. The funds will never be collected and taxpayers will eat the bill. In fact, some will justify this by saying it’s the fault of non-natives because they didn’t stop it. A similar incident unfolded in the 1990s on the Enoch reserve in Alberta where they had been using dugouts as a dump.

The Cowichan Tribe is currently calling on the federal government to clean up the mess.