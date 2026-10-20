According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Canada’s premier organization covering federal government machinations, excerpts from their post below show that the cost of lawyers’ billable hours for Indigenous litigation rose 24% after the Department of Indian Affairs was split into two new departments. This change led to decentralized litigation management and insufficient oversight, increased spending, and unclear roles and responsibilities. But despite increased spending, services to indigenous communities did not improve in proportion.

My own investigations show that personal and collective adversities on and off Indian Reserves are no better today, indeed often worse, than decades ago.

Among these many adversities are the following, each of them increasing as the money keeps flowing:

Health and Infrastructure Inequities

Poorer Health and Life Expectancy Outcomes: Indigenous individuals face higher rates of chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease, with a lower overall life expectancy than non-indigenous populations.

Mental Health and Suicide: Emotional trauma contributes to mental health crises, with suicide rates significantly higher among many indigenous groups compared to the national average.

Clean Water and Housing: Hundreds of Indian Reserves still face inadequate housing, overcrowding, and limited access to clean drinking water and emergency services.

Socio-Economic and Justice Disparities

Criminal Justice Overrepresentation: Indigenous people are drastically overrepresented in the Canadian prison system.

Poverty and Employment: Higher unemployment rates and lower average household incomes persist across many Indian, Inuit, and Métis communities.

Violence Against Women: Indigenous women and girls experience disproportionately high rates of violence, disappearances, and unsolved cases.

Blacklock’s Reporter

Costs of lawyers’ billable hours on land claims and other Indigenous litigation went up 24 percent after then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau disbanded the old Department of Indian Affairs to create two new departments, figures show. “Roles and responsibilities are not always understood,” wrote auditors.

“Effective governance, clear accountabilities and strong collaboration both internally and externally will be critical to ensuring litigation management remains responsive, efficient and aligned with reconciliation objectives,” said an Audit Of Litigation Management.

The report noted cabinet’s 2017 decision to turn one department into two led to other costly changes. “In 2019 litigation management within the Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Department of Indigenous Services was decentralized,” it said.

Records showed from 2022 to 2024, the most recent data available, spending on litigation jumped 24 percent from $74,658,540 to $92,909,020 annually. No reason was given.

Oversight was insufficient, wrote auditors. “Roles and responsibilities are not always clearly understood and activities related to strategic analysis and litigation prevention sometimes lacked defined ownership,” they wrote.

[Justin] Trudeau disbanded the Department of Indian Affairs nine years ago in an attempt at reform, he said. “What we are doing today is a big step toward ending the Indian Act,” Trudeau said at the time.

Spending on Indigenous programs since 2015 quadrupled from $10.3 billion to $46.5 billion annually, according to Public Accounts. Replacement of one department with two resulted in the hiring of 1,683 more federal employees in five years.

Then-Budget Officer Yves Giroux in 2023 testimony at the Commons Indigenous committee said he found no proportional improvement in services to justify higher spending. “Increased spending did not result in a commensurate improvement in the ability of these organizations to achieve the goals they set for themselves,” he said.

By Staff