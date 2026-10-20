REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Brian Giesbrecht's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht
6d

Most Canadians aren’t aware that the entire Indian Act apartheid system was meant to be temporary. It was designed to give a junior citizenship “status” to most Indians until they were ready to enter the modern world. (Indians who had a university degree etc were excluded from status). It was made permanent by weak politicians and the dominant Indian families who exploited the temporary measures to enrich themselves at the expense of a majority underclass that remains dependent and angry, locked in a victimhood mentality. The huge increase in funds has made the problem worse, not better.

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John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
6d

Indian Reserves are demonstration projects of communism with a socially corrosive racial twist. Just like the real world, communism fails everywhere but the leftist-captured institutions think that if done correctly they are morally superior (despite the record of the most murderous history on the planet) and keep hoping for success. As long as the pretense continues the situation can't improve for those on the reserves. The increased expenditures are eaten up by the lawfare related rent seekers, bureaucrats, and those involved in the pretense of self-governance.

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