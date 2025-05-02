REAL Indigenous Report

KEMOSABE
4h

We have all heard that familiarity breeds contempt but social scientists have also found that generosity breeds contempt as well. Canadians have been very generous to their native populations but their good will has not been reciprocated in fact just the opposite is true. If you give an inch they will take a mile. There is no end to their demands and expectations as well as their contempt. Poor self esteem also plays into the equation as charity does not assuage poor self esteem it aggravates it making the recipient feel contempt for his benefactor. In short, as John D. Rockefeller once said:

"Charity is injurious unless it helps the recipient to become independent of it." ~ John D. Rockefeller

James Balkwill
3h

The pre-European contact life of Canada’s indigenous people of “social separation” was necessary for Canada’s indigenous people to survive. Separation as in the farther Canada’s indigenous people could live away from other indigenous groups increased the chances of survival but such separation brings with it the cost of isolation which explains why there was such a plethora of indigenous languages and dialects. The insecurity of living a life of survival in a dog eat dog world also explains why none of Canada’s indigenous people ever developed a written language.

