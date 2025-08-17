Indigenous chiefs in Alberta are threatening protests and turmoil unless Premier Danielle Smith backs down from allowing a referendum on Alberta’s future in a Canadian confederation. However, treaties do not prevent indigenous Albertans from holding a referendum in which they would have the same voting rights as all other Albertans.

On the other side of the paywall, Brian Giesbrecht argues that instead of trying to block a referendum on secession, the chiefs should focus on improving life on reserves rather than threatening protests.

Nevertheless, he neglects that Status Indians do indeed have additional treaty and constitutional rights that other Canadians do not and that these would have to be considered, perhaps even totally incorporated, if they attempted to secede from Canada following a successful referendum.

In this outstanding piece, Giesbrecht is perfectly correct about what the treaties actually say and how this contradicts what these indigenous leaders, probably ignorant of their contents, would like them to say.

Treaties 6, 7, and 8, which apply to different parts of Alberta, were not "land sharing agreements" as the chiefs repeatedly claim — perhaps because they have never bothered to read them — but land surrender agreements in exchange for much diminished Indian Reserves.

Unfortunately, the surrendered land are routinely but wrongly claimed to be unceded lands by those who don’t understand the legal and political meaning of these words.



For example, Treaty 6 says:

"The Plain and Wood Cree Tribes of Indians, and all other the Indians inhabiting the district hereinafter described and defined, do hereby cede, release, surrender and yield up to the Government of the Dominion of Canada, for Her Majesty the Queen and Her successors forever, all their rights, titles and privileges, whatsoever, to the lands included within the following limits, that is to say [what follows are a long paragraph listing the boundaries of the ceded lands in detail]: “The tract comprised within the lines above described embracing an area of 121,000 square miles, be the same more or less. “To have and to hold the same to Her Majesty the Queen and Her successors forever.



”And Her Majesty the Queen hereby agrees and undertakes to lay aside reserves for farming lands, due respect being had to lands at present cultivated by the said Indians, and other reserves for the benefit of the said Indians, to be administered and dealt with for them by Her Majesty's Government of the Dominion of Canada. “Her Majesty further agrees with Her said Indians that they, the said Indians, shall have right to pursue their avocations of hunting and fishing throughout the tract surrendered as hereinbefore described, subject to such regulations as may from time to time be made by Her Government of Her Dominion of Canada, and saving and excepting such tracts as may from time to time be required or taken up for settlement, mining, lumbering or other purposes by Her said Government of the Dominion of Canada, or by any of the subjects thereof duly authorized therefor by the said Government.”

This clearly reveals that these treaties were colonial-era land surrender agreements, not land sharing agreements.