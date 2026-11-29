According to Juno News reporter Alex Dhaliwal, a landmark B.C. Supreme Court ruling recognizing Cowichan aboriginal title over an area including private Richmond properties has created uncertainty for homeowners, developers, and lenders. The ruling has led to a frozen real estate market in the affected area, with no recorded property sales since August 2025 despite price cuts. The uncertainty surrounding Aboriginal title and private ownership could result in significant losses for commercial property values and may have broader implications for the province’s real estate market.

Excerpts from Dhaliwal’s report are posted below.

​Alex Dhaliwal

Juno News

September 27, 2026

There have been no recorded property sales in the affected area since the August 2025 ruling, despite repeated price cuts.

Source: X (6ixBuzzTV)

A landmark B.C. Indigenous title ruling appears to have frozen real estate sales in the affected Richmond area and could slash some commercial property values by up to 70 per cent, according to a veteran appraiser.

Paul Sullivan, a property valuation expert with Ryan LLC, says the 2025 Cowichan Tribes decision has created unprecedented uncertainty for homeowners, developers and lenders, as previously reported by the Vancouver Sun.

The B.C. Supreme Court recognized Cowichan Aboriginal title over an area including private Richmond properties, leaving the question of how Aboriginal title and private ownership can coexist unresolved.

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“The Cowichan decision has introduced the concept of a dual interest in land,” Sullivan said. “Two parties may simultaneously hold legitimate claims to the same property.”

“This is genuinely unprecedented.”

Sullivan said there have been no recorded property sales in the affected area since the August 2025 ruling, despite repeated price cuts.

The uncertainty may also be spreading beyond Richmond. Sullivan said appraisal firms across B.C. are adding disclaimers assuming properties are unaffected by First Nations claims.

“The uncertainty is being treated as province-wide, not locali[z]ed,” he said.

A previous Juno News review estimated roughly 80 per cent of B.C.’s land base.

With all parties appealing the Cowichan decision, uncertainty could persist for years.

“Prolonged ambiguity is corrosive,” Sullivan said. “It doesn’t just affect appraisals; it affects municipal planning, housing supply, infrastructure investment, and the municipal property tax base.”

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