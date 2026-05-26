Warren Mirko argues that Canada’s embrace of “Indigenous Knowledge” under UNDRIP threatens the Enlightenment principle of universal knowledge. He claims this knowledge, rooted in ancestry and restricted by lineage, is reshaping public policy and land management, potentially undermining democratic decision-making and equal citizenship. He also expresses concern about the lack of public access to this knowledge and its potential to create a system of differentiated apartheid-like standing.

Through UNDRIP, Canada endorses “Indigenous Knowledge” as inherited and rooted in ancestral relationships to the land

Warren Mirko

National Post

March 24, 2026

Canada is rapidly abandoning a principle that has shaped western democracies since the Enlightenment: the idea that no person or group has privileged access to sacred or divine knowledge unavailable to everyone else.

Now, this principle is being threatened by Canada’s increasing embrace of “Indigenous Knowledge”— whereby knowledge is treated as collectively owned and restricted by ancestry rather than something open to examination and shared across society.

The governments of British Columbia and Canada — both of which have formally adopted the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) — endorse “Indigenous Knowledge” as inherited, rooted in ancestral relationships to the land, and encompassing spiritual, cultural and metaphysical dimensions passed down through generations.

Remarkably, the defining quality to possess this knowledge is not study, training, time spent on the land, or lived experience by any individual alive today. Instead, it’s lineage itself.

That’s a paradigm shift. When knowledge is said to be possessed by birth rather than learned, its universality is replaced with mysticism and its value diminished.