REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht
8h

More than 30 mosques have been burned during the protests, including main mosques in Tehran. Many of the protesters want to get rid of the mullahs, but they also want to get rid of the stifling religious yoke they have been under for 47 years. It is odd to think that Persians - who have no love for Arabs - would willingly tie themselves to an Arab-imposed religion. Perhaps that’s changing

Reply
Share
1 reply by Hymie Rubenstein
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hymie Rubenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture