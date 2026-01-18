REAL Indigenous Report

Brian Giesbrecht
I just finished watching an old CBC Nigaan Sinclair in which both Nigaan and the interviewer expressed deep sadness and indignation over the 750 unfortunate indigenous students wrongfully killed and secretly buried at the Cowessess cemetery. Except that nothing of the sort happened. The local Indian chief later explained that this was an ordinary community cemetery and indigenous and non-indigenous people were buried there. Neither Nigaan or the interviewer apologized for accusing the people who ran the residential school of terribly serious crimes. They just continued on to the next interview.

Grube
Those schools did damage. As did similar boarding schools in the “British” tradition to other children. Likely a tad worse for indigenous who had zero expectation of the downsides and likely also did not appreciate the few advantages schools like that might have had over reserve-based schools where the kids could go home daily. Too expensive to find staff for the number required of that type of schooling — obviously. Back then. However it has turned into a grinding-out of sorrow, expectations of finding “recovery”, and perhaps “funding” — long after they were closed. That is only because the corollary to the RS experience is that it was laid out over many decades thus causing “IGT” or inter-generational trauma — the only real cure for which is continual demands for more funding, driven by law or by guilt.

Not a healthy way for a society to proceed. It might work. Or it might just keep the indigenous dependent on their chiefs to take them where they could/would/should be taken.

That then causes one to ask, “what is the end game?”

What is it that is achievable with this aspect of “reconciliation” — other than expectations that may not be met and continuing inter generational, hugely damaging sorrow — by placing the RS experience as the spiritual flame — now absolutely central to indigenous life?

I don’t know. Not sure anyone does.

