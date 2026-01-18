Don’t miss reading Michael Melanson’s meticulous debunking of the contents of a National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) webinar confronting what its three participants call “residential school denialism.” Moderated by Professor Sean Carleton, a self-declared denialism specialist, the webinar features Professor Niigaan Sinclair, a journalist and University of Manitoba indigenous studies academic, and Eugene Arcand, a residential school “survivor.”

November 21, 2025

Irony For Lunch … with Sean, Niigaan and Eugene

In its lead-up to Reconciliation Week, the National Center for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) staged several Lunch & Learn webinars on various subjects related to Indian Residential Schools (IRS). The final course on the menu was “Confronting Residential School Denialism,” moderated by “one of the leading global experts on residential school denialism,” Dr. Sean Carleton.

Joining Carleton was the ever earnest Dr. Niigaan Sinclair and Eugene Arcand, a residential school ‘Survivor’ presently serving on the NCTR’s Survivors Circle.

To their collective chagrin, the scourge of residential school denialism is “very much on the rise.”

Certainly, time has not been their ally. Every anniversary of the Kamloops 215 announcement that passes without a resolution of the mystery, the public understandably grows all the more skeptical and therefore more susceptible to the guiles of denialists. For all the fury and indignation following the news that 215 children’s remains had been discovered, any citizen has to wonder why excavation hasn’t yet happened, especially when Tk’emlups te Secwepemc received millions of dollars from the Federal government for that purpose. There is also a moral deficit of over one hundred burned churches to account for, a score that exceeds the number of churches torched in America during the civil rights movement.

It also doesn’t help their cause that the way Carleton et al confront residential school denialism resembles guttersniping more than a frontal assault. As elsewhere, Carleton and guests avoid actually naming any residential school denialists nor do they cite or quote any actual statements from these denialists. Like any academic should know, you have to understand your opponent’s argument in order to counter it and typically, a scholar would present examples of their opponent’s arguments to help persuade the reader that they understand it enough to have critically examined it. Perhaps Carleton and Sinclair figure that the less said about denialists and their work, the better, but it is not intellectually satisfying: ignoring arguments isn’t defeating them.

Arcand came closest to identifying a denialist when he mentioned, “lunatics … who showed up at the National Center for Truth and Reconciliation yesterday … requesting a level of respect because they’re doctors.” Arcand was referring to Dr. Frances Widdowson who appeared outside of the NCTR’s provisional office on the University of Manitoba campus on Sept. 25 to perform a Spectrum Street Epistemology. Arcand added that this doctor was “terrorizing our sacred places. You don’t see the same behaviour coming from us to the Catholic churches who destroyed me or destroyed us.”

Of the 123 churches burned down since the Kamloops announcement, the vast majority have been Catholic.

Carleton defined residential school denialism as the “willful downplaying, minimizing or twisting to undermine residential school knowledge and shake public confidence in Truth and Reconciliation.” Residential school denialism comes from a “handful of people creating and profiting from residential school denialism.” Exactly how denialists profit from their endeavours wasn’t made clear by Carleton but perhaps he was alluding to the Amazon bestseller, Grave Error: How the Media Misled Us (and the Truth about Residential Schools).

As one of the contributing authors, I can assure Carleton and the reader that none of the authors received anything more than a free print copy of the book.

Carleton believes that denialists see Reconciliation as a threat but he doesn’t suggest why they would. Part of their strategy, he claims, is to “distract us by focusing on minutiae and details.”

Minutiae, like the utter absence of any missing child reports from any parents whose child went missing one day at school. Details, like the fact that the TRC itself found no credible evidence of any homicide being committed by any staff against any student for the entirety of the IRS period.

Carleton, the NCTR et al have chosen to go all in on the Kevin Annett inspired tale of missing and murdered children associated with IRS. Perhaps it was simply because of the worldwide attention that was garnered with the Kamloops 215 announcement but it is now routine to hear NCTR, for instance, invariably mention “the children that never returned home” in media releases.

Another detail that Carleton et al would like to ignore is that the claim of missing children in unmarked burials was proven false when the Special Interlocutor Kimberly Murray told the Senate Committee on Indigenous People, “There are no missing children; they’re buried in the cemeteries. They’re missing because parents were never told where they were buried.”

Of the few excavations conducted of suspected unmarked burial sites identified by GPR and Knowledge Keepers, no human remains have ever been found which confirms what Murray related: there are none to be found.

Faced with that inconvenient truth, Carleton et al focus on known deaths that can be tendentiously associated with the schools. The NCTR has been especially egregious on this score. While only 423 students’ deaths are known to have occurred on school premises, the NCTR has chosen to promote a commemorative campaign for former IRS students who passed away within a year of their attending a school regardless of the actual location of their demise. Consequently, the NCTR states that more than 6,000 students died “as a result of the residential school system” but most died for reasons unrelated to the IRS and far from any school. Unless a person was aware of NCTR’s gratuitous terms of inclusion for its Memorial Register, they would probably assume that thousands died at the schools because of the schools. Details matter.

In the same vein of insinuating nefarious demise, Arcand held up his 1958 class photo from residential school. Arcand remonstrated that of the 32 kids in the photo, only 7 were now alive, 67 years later. “Not one committed suicide, not one. They had every right to and every reason to with everyday threats of physical, sexual and spiritual abuse. I was a part of and a witness to the destruction of a people!”

Niigaan Sinclair boasted that he “could pick apart any residential school denialist arguments. There is probably nobody more fraught with terrible things than residential school denialists.” Sinclair explained that residential school denialism is based on three central purposes: 1) to say Indigenous people are lying; 2) to say Indigenous people are exaggerating; and 3) to say that Indigenous people want power, fame and money.

Sinclair then says:

“Today’s kids have learned that Indigenous people have created everything that we know of as Canada from healthcare to multiculturalism, to democracy, to free speech, to every penny on every paycheque, to every single way that we see the country. Indigenous people are absolutely the heart of everything that is Canadian.”

Sinclair added that we need to recognize that Indigenous and treaty rights are at the core of this country and that we need to keep funding bodies like the NCTR.

The theme of monetary gain figured prominently in this discussion. Arcand was particularly aggravated by how “many settler professionals and para-professionals who made a damn good living and became millionaires off the back of the residential school settlement agreement. Nothing is said of the settler lawyers who took advantage of residential school survivors in this settlement process; nothing is said of the fly-by-night companies who set up ground penetrating radar companies to come into our communities and say that we’ll find if for you and withholding the results until they were paid more money, “ (Arcand did not provide an example).

“If you want to accuse residential school survivors were all doing this for money, then why are we still in poverty?” argued Arcand. “The minimal thousand, ten thousand dollars that we got for this or that all went back to the settler community.”

“You take First Nations, Metis and Inuit people out of any social sector in every large center, including Winnipeg: you take us out of the education sector, within one month, the City of Winnipeg education system would go bankrupt. You take us out of any provincial, federal, justice, incarceration, probationary, young offender, uh, criminalization by RCMP, city police and other police forces in this country and you take us out of that sector, again, they would go bankrupt.”

Arcand doesn’t seem to understand that the education system, for one, is funded by taxes and would continue to be funded by taxes regardless of whatever extra demands might be placed on the system. Arcand appears to be saying that aboriginal social dysfunction is big business while not understanding that state services are not actually businesses. However, increased federal transfers to a province could be argued for on the basis of increased need.

“I’m not even talking about health; I’m not even talking about the other social sectors,” continued Arcand. “That’s the reality of what the root of the residential schools caused in this country. It made … one segment of society an industry that, in Western Canada, if we were taken out of that sector, you’d be the ones homeless: the settlers and the newcomer community would be the ones who are homeless.”

Niigaan Sinclair chirped, “This is funny. This is where we kind of get into an ironic moment as a country. Health, justice, social services: we have emergency situations in all of those industries and we have to do something about it yesterday.”

Sinclair and Arcand agree that there is an aboriginal industry and that its chief economic driver is the residential school experience. If responding to residential school harm and its prorating cousin, intergenerational trauma, is a primary source of funding for pretty much everything in society, wouldn’t exaggerating and playing up the harms of IRS be an incentive to generate more money, particularly for someone who thinks these are industrial sectors requiring urgent investment?

Both Sinclair and Arcand situate residential schools as the cause of all pathologies and poor social outcomes within the aboriginal community. Neither wants to consider other possibilities that might account for such profound social problems such as the reserve system and the sheer fact of treating Indians differently from other citizens for the entirety of Canada’s existence. Generally speaking, Canadians have been and increasingly are socialized to think of aboriginal peoples as a separate people, if not a separate culture and race entirely.

After Arcand complained about Indigenous people “being an industry in our own country,” Sinclair added: “Canada has built an entire economy now off of the trauma and legacies from the schools themselves: the jail system, sorry, the justice system, the healthcare system, the education system and continues to profit. I agree very much with Eugene that, if you removed Indigenous people from the equation, in virtually every corner of the country, um, there would be a lot of systems that would just be financially inoperable.”

How does the state profit from social service expenditures?

Given the duration of the IRS, Sinclair argues that the trauma and social pathologies created by the IRS are such that an entire economy has been historically developed administering to those affected, directly and indirectly, by the IRS. To the extent that the announcement of 215 children’s remains being found supercharged the existing aboriginal industry, Sinclair et al do not wish to douse the turbo with any doubts about the truth of those phantom deaths. It is telling that, in this NCTR panel discussion, no mention was made at all of the 215 claim or that of missing children in unmarked burials associated with the IRS. Instead, Carleton and Sinclair disingenuously spoke of deaths and disappearances, reflecting a sensitivity to the growing attention to the lack of evidence to support claims of nefarious deaths.

“There were tens of thousands of children who went to the schools and disappeared,” claimed Sinclair. “We know that many of them died; we don’t know quite how many. Some (students) may have left (or ) married but all of this is a signifier of death, physically or culturally.”

Trying hard to prove some sort of genocide occurred at the IRS and aware of the necessity to establish intent to prove genocide, Sinclair engaged in convoluted rhetoric about “mental intent.”

“Ask any Survivor: there was absolutely mental harm and not only was there mental harm, there was intentional mental harm every single day of your experience (in IRS).”

With an absence of self-reflection that is symptomatic of habitually dwelling in an echo chamber, Sinclair advises others: “Don’t get caught up in trying to re-define definitions to meet your facts. That’s called ‘confirmation bias.’”

The hostility towards any critical examination of the negative residential school narrative belies just how valuable that narrative has become to aboriginal special interest advocates. Proponents of the narrative need to scale the damages caused by the residential school experience to account for the profound dimensions of contemporary problems within the aboriginal community.

Arcand recounted a visit he made that morning to a classroom of “9, 10, 11, 12 year-olds. All of them, every one of them is a descendant of a residential school Survivor in some capacity. They have already experienced racism, they have already experienced poverty, they have already experienced levels of family violence, gangsterism, and all the social ills of life and I can say that 50% of the people that are watching and listening to this, can I say that they have experienced the same thing? Are we the only minority there also?”

The figure of the residential school denialist functions as a scapegoat. If you’re fortunate enough to be one of the activists enjoying enhanced career opportunities from the negative IRS narrative, the cost of falsely attributing the cause of so much social pathology is merely one of professional dignity and perhaps personal integrity. But for one of those children in the classroom that Arcand visited, what are they learning?

They are being told that all of the social ills that they have experienced at such a young age, all the family problems that they live with, stem from something that existed decades before they were born. Perhaps these children learn to see their family’s dysfunction as a consequence of things that happened to their grandparents and great-grandparents, but the underlying lesson is one of despair that their parents couldn’t rise above whatever adversity they experienced. One cruel reality for these children is that they are used as proof that residential schools caused and are causing trauma.

If only a handful of people are profiting off of residential school denialism and there is an entire economy built off of the trauma and legacy of residential schools, whose motives should be suspect? Clearly, there is an economic value being assigned to anyone identified as a ‘residential school Survivor.’ That value peaked after the Kamloops announcement and it is in peril of being diminished if the 215 claim is fully exposed as false. Intoning genocidal victimhood helps sustain that peak value while also shielding those proponents with pity.

For all the economic value assigned to ‘Survivors’, it holds even greater political value. The multitudinous social pathologies that Arcand described exist but the question is why they exist. Arcand might have convinced himself that he survived some sort of genocide and there are definitely a lot of actors who want him to keep believing that but to those children in the classroom, it means, in practical terms, that any further sociological inquiry has ceased.

For as much as Arcand and Sinclair recognize the appalling preponderance of aboriginal social pathologies in society, they seem to resent that reality. Blaming residential schools gives them a white devil to focus their resentment upon while also allowing them to preserve their romantic conceit of cultural superiority. To the children in the classroom, though, it means their generation gets expended defending the value of residential school victimhood.

Frances Widdowson

This is an excellent article. I asked about whether questioning the “remains of 215 children” constituted “denialism” specifically in the audience, but it was not answered by Carleton et al. I have a screen recording of the session with my questions being put in the Q and A form, and I’ll try to post it soon.

KEMOSABE

KEMOSABE’s Substack

That was a very eye-opening and entertaining article that had me smiling and shaking my head while reading it. My gut reaction is how did these people obtain high level degrees and what university would grant them to such subjective thinking individuals. Then it came to me, right, “Trump University” of course. I am surprised that the local health dept didn’t show up and demand hip waders for everyone to avoid contamination with the highly odiferous BS accumulating on the floor. I fondly remember an early Ontario TV group, called “Under Attack”

that made it’s rounds at various universities in the 1970’s with a critical panel and a subject presenter required to explain and defend their position. If they couldn’t adequately defend their position, the panel would tear them apart to the enjoyment of the audience. That is exactly what these people need to awaken them to reality. A very good article Michael. What a shit show.

Chief Derek Nepinak’s Subtrerranean Blues:

No bodies in the basement

AUG 20, 2023 •

MICHAEL MELANSON

