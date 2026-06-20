REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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R.M. Patterson's avatar
R.M. Patterson
11h

Perfectly detailed and terrifying .... how can so much garbage be happening?? Right, it's Mr. Carny and his followers who promote the insanity. Who has the courage to admit they vote LIBERAL in Canada. I'm concerned for our Grand Children.

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
11h

Of course, most of us know what this means, but...

https://mises.org/mises-wire/institutional-closure-why-managed-directivism-breeds-its-own-collapse

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