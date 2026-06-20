On May 11, Candice Malcolm, host of Juno News’ Candice Malcolm Show, sat down with bestselling author Professor Gad Saad to discuss his new book, Suicidal Empathy: Dying to Be Kind.

Professor Saad’s examination of “Suicidal Empathy” applies to the way indigenous issues are now treated in Canada, which is why I’ve posted a link to the True North video below.

Is Canada Doomed? Professor Gad Saad explains why Canada can’t shake the woke fad

Candice Malcolm interviews Montreal Professor Gad Saad on his new book Suicidal Empathy: Dying to Be Kind and how it can help save Canada

Candice Malcolm

Juno News

May 11, 2026

Why does Canada seem unable to shake woke ideology, even as much of the Western world begins to move on? Saad argues the answer lies in what he calls “suicidal empathy”: a cultural instinct to prioritize feelings, victimhood, and moral posturing over truth, justice, and common sense.

Candice and Gad unpack how this mindset has shaped modern Canada, from Justin Trudeau’s “post-national” vision to the country’s struggles with immigration, social cohesion, public safety, and cultural identity. They also examine why so many Canadians seem frustrated with the direction of the country, yet continue to vote for the same political and institutional class responsible for it.

Saad explains how the “parasitic ideas” explored in his bestselling book The Parasitic Mind have now evolved into something even more corrosive: a society so obsessed with performative compassion that it loses the ability to defend itself.

Is Canada doomed? Or can the country still wake up and turn things around before it’s too late?

Watch this video below for Saad’s opinion about this critical issue.