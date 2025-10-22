The piece on the other side of the paywall was written by yours truly.

It concerns Prime Minister Mark Carney’s highly irregular recent attempt to revise Bill C-5, mandating that industrial projects deemed fit for speedy approval must serve the interests of Indigenous peoples. This unilateral change contradicts the original bill, which only stated that Indigenous interests may be considered. The move has also raised concerns about the lack of consultation and the potential marginalization of indigenous communities, highlighting the need for clarity and transparency in the process.