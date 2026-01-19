The piece on the other side of the paywall was written by yours truly.

It discusses the Vatican’s return of 61 Indigenous artifacts, including a century-old Inuvialuit kayak, to the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB). The CCCB will then gift them to the relevant indigenous communities.

I argue that this repatriation is based on the false or unproven presumption that the Catholic Church is guilty of forcibly or otherwise improperly seizing “sacred” artifacts from indigenous people and their communities. I also question the sacred status of these items, noting their ordinary historical use and their potential for normal decay or other forms of destruction.

The Vatican is returning 61 Indigenous artifacts, including a century-old Inuvialuit kayak, to the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB). The CCCB will then gift them to the relevant Indigenous communities. I argue that the repatriation is based on the presumption of guilt, suggesting the artifacts were improperly removed, and questions the sacred status of these items, noting their historical use and potential for destruction. ​

“Growing demands for repatriating artifacts not shown to be obtained through property crimes suggest indigenous notions of criminality rely on an ancient presumption of guilt unless proven innocent.”

Hymie Rubenstein

Juno News

November 23, 2025

Contemporary notions of criminal behaviour in countries like Canada are based on the presumption of innocence unless proven guilty in a court of law. This notion also applies to property crimes such as theft, fraud, burglary, robbery, and shoplifting.

Given the growing demands for the repatriation of historical and prehistorical artifacts that have not been shown to have been obtained through property crimes, suggests that indigenous notions of criminality are based on the ancient presumption of guilt unless proven innocent.

This is my take on the promised return of a century-old Inuvialuit kayak once used for beluga and whale hunts, along with 60 other cultural objects from indigenous communities, that have long been held and protected in Vatican Museums vaults.