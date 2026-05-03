REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
UncleMac's avatar
UncleMac
5h

Given King Carney's record on saying one thing whilst meaning something else altogether, I'm not holding out much hope of him directing a meaningful appeal against the Cowichan decision.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hymie Rubenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture