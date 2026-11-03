REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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UncleMac's avatar
UncleMac
just now

This is the crux of the current moment... our schools, tax trough media, governments & institutions are filled with ideologues bent on misrepresenting history to support a neoMarxist "victims vs oppressors" narrative masquerading as a "progressive" movement.

If the truth is a lion, it's time to open the cage and let it defend itself.

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