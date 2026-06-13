The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is often seen as complex, but righteous gentile Pat Johnson argues it boils down to a simple truth: if Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim elites accepted Israel’s right to exist, peace would be possible. Johnson correctly attributes the conflict to the rejection of Jewish presence and the use of violence, rather than the presence of Jews themselves. He also acknowledges the region's long and intricate history, but maintains that the core issue is straightforward.

ISRAEL & PALESTINE: SIMPLE OR COMPLICATED?

We can oversimplify things. We can also overcomplicate them.

PAT’S BEATEN WITH A SHTICK SUBSTACK

APRIL 17, 2026

Of course, it can be difficult for outsiders to understand the nuance of the Palestinian narrative.

The Arab-Israeli conflict: Is it simple? Or is it complicated?

A young member of my family made one of those typical young member of the family assertions along the lines of “Jews came and stole the land from Palestinians.”

“It’s a little more complicated than that,” I replied.

“It’s not really,” he responded.

And, in some ways, I have to agree with him on that.

The thinkier we get — the more educated we become, the more books we read, the more we immerse ourselves in academic ideas — the more we accept that nothing is ever simple. Indeed, people who rely on simple answers are, in the minds of the more academic sort, simple people.

Libraries are overflowing with books on this subject. Opinions abound. Thousands of organizations exist to address various facets of this conflict.

If it were not so complicated, wouldn’t all of these ideas have somehow resulted in a resolution?

But I, too, believe that the problem is, at root, quite simple.

I believe that if Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim elites were prepared to live in peace with Israel, there would be peace.

I hold this pretty much as the foundational truth of this conflict. Pretty simple.

The other side have their simple answers too.

The Jews came and took their land. That’s about it, actually.

And, if all you knew about history began in 1947, that might seem true. This narrative relies on a statute of limitations for indigeneity, a timeline we accept and no other historical case, to my knowledge.

History, archaeology, and common sense say that Jews were there first. Arabs came later. Jews take their name from Judea, in what we now generally call the West Bank.

Arabs, obviously, come from Arabia.

There is much talk about settler-colonialism but settler-colonialism is emphatically not what Zionism is. It does not fit any recognized definition of colonialism, which would require a supporting metropolis.

The point is: Jews were there thousands of years ago. They were mostly (but not entirely) expelled in the first century of the common era. The peoples among whom Jews lived at that time have disappeared as identifiable groups. Arab invaders — actual settler-colonialists — moved in.

(I’m talking about Arabs, by the way. The Arabs who call themselves Palestinian did not identify as such until the 1960s, which is something we could argue about if you wanted to pick a fight on that one. But, as I get to below, it really doesn’t matter.)

So, if we start counting at, say, the seventh century, then, sure, Arabs are indigenous.

If we start at the dawn of written history, Jews are indigenous. It’s a matter of choosing your starting point.

If we are in a battle over who was there first, Jews win. Simple.

But, of course, it’s not.

I am a student of history, so it pains me, in a way, to say that we should put history aside. The past matters to the present and to the future.

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But endlessly relitigating who was there first, and extrapolating from that who deserves to be there now, is the main sticking point in this conflict.

There is a vast bunch of history to be relitigated. The Second Intifada and who started it and why. The Oslo process and why it died. Who killed it? The First Intifada. Israeli wars in Lebanon. The 1973 war. The 1967 war. The Suez Crisis. The 1947–48 war. The Arab Revolt of 1936–39. The 1929 Palestine riots. The mandate system after the First World War. The Balfour Declaration. The Sykes-Picot Agreement. The first, second and third aliyot. The Ottoman conquest. The Mamluk takeover. The Crusades. Saladin. Muslim Arab conquest. Persian conquest. The advent of Islam. The beginning of Christianity. The Bar Kochba Revolt. The expulsion of Jews. Destruction of the Second Temple. Roman conquest. The Hasmonean Jewish Kingdom. Hellenistic rule. The return from exile. Babylonian conquest of Judea. Assyrian conquest of the northern kingdom and, you know, Jacob, Isaac, Abraham, and so on and so forth to the dawn of the written word.

You can pick and choose where you start in this narrative. You can discount this or interject that.

So it’s complicated.

But, again, it’s not.

Jews, who are the only extant people who lived in this land 2,000 years ago, began returning to the region en masse in the 1880s.

As the Jewish population increased incrementally, violence exploded.

To simplify, you could say that the arrival of Jews led to violence.

But it’s more complicated. It wasn’t the presence of Jews that caused violence.

Violence must never be attributed to its victims. It must always be attributed to its perpetrators. And the Jews came in peace.

Did Jews, in the form of the Zionist militias and later the Israeli military, do all kinds of stuff that was violent and unjust? Yep. Any group involved in guerrilla or conventional warfare has done that.

Condemning this sort of injustice is simple. Understanding its roots is a little more complicated.

Another part of the Palestinian narrative that is pretty simple is the idea that, because the Jewish presence there — that is: Israel — is fundamentally unjust, any act of defense is an act of offence and therefore unjustifiable. This is how the narrative has been inverted.

But I say again: it’s kind of simple. If the Arabs had not greeted the rising Jewish population with intolerance and violence, there would have been no violence. If the Arabs who were living there had welcomed the newcomers the way Canadians pride ourselves on welcoming newcomers, there would have been no violent history and there would be no violence today. There would be two states living in peace. That’s on the Arabs.

Even if you do not accept Jewish indigeneity or any other justification for claims to the land, you would still find yourself in a challenging moral position defending the Palestinian narrative.

It’s sort of like the “blockbusting” racism of the 1960s and ’70s, when the first African-American families would move into a previously all-white neighborhood. The intolerance that greeted them was not caused by real estate transactions. It was not caused by their race. It was caused by the racism of their new neighbors.

By and large, people in ethnically diverse neighborhoods have learned to live in peaceful coexistence. In Chicago, Atlanta, Toronto, wherever.

In a discussion of simplistic versus complicated, this is probably an extremely oversimplified analogy. But it’s also true.

There is a lot of history in this region and a lot of water under the bridge. We can oversimplify it. We can also overcomplicate it.

I believe that Jews have a historic, moral, political, military, and every other kind of right to live in self-determination in what I believe (and evidence proves) is their indigenous homeland.

Even if you disagree with this foundational premise, the fact cannot be denied: if the Palestinians, Arabs and Muslims had not made opposition to the Jewish presence their foremost political (and theological) priority, and attempted to realize that absolutist rejection through violence, there would be no conflict today.

Every death, every injury, every injustice and every affront that has happened in the region in the past century has been caused not by the arrival or the presence of Jews. It has been caused by the racist and religiously supremacist opposition to their arrival and their presence by their Arab neighbors.

So, in the end, I agree with my young family member on this. It’s not so complicated, after all. Aphorisms catch on because they capture simple truths succinctly.

The idea that “Jews came and stole the land” is catchy but wrong.

Simple can be wrong.

Simple can also be right.

Golda Meir summed it up perfectly.

“If the Arabs put down their weapons today, there would be no more violence. If the Jews put down their weapons today, there would be no more Israel.”

Ah, but even this is not so simple.

Because that, of course, is the real goal here.

They say, “Free Palestine!” but it is more complicated, because what they mean is “No more Israel.”

They say, “End the violence,” but they mean “Israel must stop defending itself.”

So, in the end, it is kind of simple.

Jews just want to live peace. After their long history, how could they not?

The people among whom they live also want peace. They just don’t want it with Israel.

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Snappy smackdowns of antisemitism and anti-Zionism from a gay, progressive left Canadian activist and writer.