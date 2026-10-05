REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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John Chittick
Oct 5

There's an old saying about scratching a leftist and finding an antisemite but there is also no shortage on the so-called right. Aside from the absurd conspiracy allegations, there is a big one floating around in the anti-war "right" that seems to have traction regarding Netanyahu being responsible for Trump's Iran blunder, that Bibi has somehow dominated the loose cannon mind of Trump in attempting Israel's dirty work for him. Not being in the know in such "decision making" one can only speculate that Trump seems capable of making his own strategic mistakes and as one surrounded by sycophants by design, I remain skeptical.

I am by no means, ant-Israel and recognize its nasty neighborhood that prefers war, but US foreign policy since WW2 has been a history of foreign entanglements that none could qualify as beneficial to US interests. Being no fan of statism in all of its forms, the only moral foreign policy includes isolationism, neutrality, and free trade, thus maximizing sovereignty of individuals rather than that of the state.

“War is the health of the State. It automatically sets in motion throughout society these irresistible forces for uniformity, for passionate cooperation with the government in coercing into obedience the minority groups and individuals which lack the larger herd sense.”

— Randolph Bourne

This applies whether the war is kinetic or closer to home, a politically contrived trade war.

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