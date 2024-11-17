Because the Jews of the world are the REAL indigenous people of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international foes.

Many thanks!

Hymie

Israel going for broke

Israeli ambassador to Canada says no more Hamas, no more Hezbollah... and he's not happy with Ottawa's weak response to anti-semitic harrassment in Canada

Nigel Hannaford

Western Standard

October 7, 2024

In the ongoing war in the Middle East, the end-game for Israel is a “new order” that includes an Iran that accepts the existence of Israel, a marginalized Hamas in Gaza and a Lebanon without Hezbollah. And he's disappointed in the weak response by Canadian authorities to the rampant anti-Jewish protests and violence that have characterized the past year.

Thus Iddo Moed, tonight’s guest on Hannaford.

To watch the video click here or copy the following link into your Web browser: https://rumble.com/v5hu6wh-israel-goes-for-broke.html

Moed has been Israel’s ambassador to Canada since a few weeks before Hamas’s attack on Israel — a year ago today — in which more than 1,200 mostly unarmed Israelis were killed, many with extreme brutality, and hundreds more abducted to Gaza as hostages.

Since then, the conflict has spread around the Middle East with Israel under rocket barrage attacks from inside Lebanon, Yemen and recently from Iran directly, prompting world leaders to demand a ceasefire and a two-state solution — the latter something Israel would be happy to concede but in which Hamas has no interest as it demands ‘Palestine from the river to the sea.’

What then does the new order as conceived by Israel, look like?

“There would be no Hezbollah in Lebanon. There is no dispute between Israel and Lebanon,” says Moed.

And Hamas?

“I know how much [Hamas] ideology may persist but let's say that it can be marginalized. If people see other ways, if Gaza is demilitarized, these are actually the ground change conditions in order for people there to have a better life.”

The new order would also include an Iran that does not seek the destruction of Israel.

“Our objective is to make it very clear to the decision makers in the Iranian regime that it is not worth their while to attack the state of Israel. They should not even contemplate doing that. This is our message to them, and we want to achieve that by not only consolidating an international coalition to make it clear to them, but also to letting them understand in essence what we mean when we talk about that.”

His Excellency, Iddo Moed, Israel's Ambassador to Canada. Government of Israel

The Israeli government sees Iran as an ambitious regional power, an ‘axis of evil’ intent upon extending its Shia revolution worldwide.

“For example, to thwart one of the major global trade routes [the Suez Canal, through their Houthi proxies] has nothing to do with Israel. But it fits with their plan to affect the global economy, we have to remember that and so their nuclear program similarly it is to threaten Israel but also to be a player on the global map. They want to have much bigger weight then they carry at the moment.”

Commenting on the widespread anti-semitic demonstrations in Canada, during which mobs have attacked Jewish-owned businesses, Jewish university students and even invaded predominantly Jewish neighbourhoods, Moed called it "unacceptable and intolerable."