I appreciate that some readers may be tired of stories about the bogus documentary Sugarcane — bound to win an Academy Award as the best documentary film of 2024, two days from now, I predict — but still felt compelled to post the following story, likely my last about this issue, for two reasons.

First, exposing Sugarcane, an example of hit-and-run sensational journalism totally unconnected to accurate truth-telling, is now firmly tied to exposing the mythical underpinnings of the 215 allegedly missing children said to be buried in unmarked graves near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Sean Carleton, an indigenous studies professor at the University of Manitoba, who proudly identifies as a “settler historian” recently said residential school denialism involves a "strategy to try and shake public confidence in established truth by minimizing, downplaying and twisting facts … to shake public confidence in the truth."

Carleton originated the term “residential school denialism” to vilify people like me by implying they are equivalent to Holocaust deniers, and recently opined, "If they can delegitimize Kamloops, then they can delegitimize the entire residential school narrative."

Second, the piece below, written by terrific journalist Michelle Stirling and freely available to all readers, completely and rightly savages a review of the documentary by Associated Press writer Lindsey Bahr.

The long-shuttered Kamloops Indian Residential School was brought back to life on May 27, 2021, with the announcement of 215 children buried in unmarked graves next to the school

For those unfamiliar with the Associated Press, please note that this once respected news source has turned hard left in recent years yet still calls itself:

“… an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.”

As Stirling’s debunking of Lindsay Bahr’s editorial proves, the now-woke AP has no concern about “factual reporting” and “unbiased news.”

It just keeps on damaging : “Sugarcane” and Associated Press Fake News

Fact-checking AP

Michelle’s Substack

February 16, 2025

By Michelle Stirling ©2025 Research by Nina Green

It’s annoying to have to keep fact-checking mainstream media like Associated Press and their veteran journalists, regarding “Sugarcane” documentary film claims about Indian Residential Schools, but here we go…again.

The most recent debacle is a story by Lindsey Bahr of AP, widely distributed across North America.

The opening salvo references a news story of June 24, 2021, about the discovery of ‘hundreds of unmarked graves’ at the Marieval cemetery in Saskatchewan. It’s almost like Lindsey Bahr can’t read. Though the AP headline claims over 600 bodies were found at Marieval, later on in the story it is clear that this is an old, neglected cemetery. That’s where you normally find bodies. If you dig.

“A search with ground-penetrating radar resulted in 751 “hits,″ indicating that at least 600 bodies were buried in the area, said Chief Cadmus Delorme of the Cowessess”…. “Delorme said that the graves were marked at one time, but that the Roman Catholic Church that operated the school had removed the markers.”

Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) as any journalist should know today, cannot identify bodies, coffins or human remains. The Marieval cemetery was a community cemetery attached to the former mission. It is most likely that whatever bodies lie there are my distant European relatives, not Indigenous school children. Why do I say that?

Existing death certificates show that the bodies of children who died at an Indian Residential School were typically sent home for burial on their reserve; only in cases where the family was out on a trap line or hunting and could not be reached in a timely way would the child have been buried in the mission’s community cemetery.

The same 2021 AP story that Lindsey Bahr cites includes a reference to the Kamloops Indian Residential School, “Last month the remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, were found buried on the site of what was once Canada’s largest Indigenous residential school near Kamloops, British Columbia.”

In fact, no remains have ever been found at the Kamloops Indian Residential School, despite a grant of some $12.1 million for such a search. Most of that money was spent on public relations and communications services, according to Blacklocks Reporter and Western Standard. If no remains have been found, how would anyone know what age the alleged victims were?

To date, we have no list of names of missing persons and no unresolved missing persons reports related to children at Indian Residential Schools. It’s a phantom genocide.

As of May 2024, the Kamloops First Nation now refers to the alleged graves as ‘anomalies.’ So much for AP’s claim of ‘accuracy’ and news ‘without bias.’

But I digress.

Bahr’s article claims that “Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie, the filmmakers behind the Oscar-nominated documentary, spent years investigating the truth behind just one of the institutions”… “exposes for the first time a pattern of infanticide and babies born to Indigenous girls and fathered by priests.”

Years investigating the truth?

The truth is on the screen in their own documentary. The star survivor of the alleged infanticide is Ed Archie NoiseCat, father of Julian. The Williams Lake Tribune article of Aug. 26, 1959, clearly shows that baby Ed was abandoned in the school’s incinerator by his own mother, not a priest or a nun.

In other words, Julian, Ed, and Emily, are cashing in on Julian’s own grandmother’s desperate act, to capitalize on this unwed mother’s drama for atrocity propaganda. Imagine Grandma Antoinette Archie’s emotional state, when as a 20-year-old unwed mother, she delivered baby Ed alone, and perhaps in shock, perhaps in despair, dumped his body in the St. Joseph’s Indian Residential School’s incinerator. She told the court she thought her baby was dead.

She went to jail for a year for that crime.

Grandma Antoinette appears on screen in public settings several times during “Sugarcane” and in one scene at her home with Julian but is never identified by name anywhere in the film, only as kyé7e (grandmother). Did she even consent to having her intensely personal story become part of this film – let alone be the cornerstone of its flimsy thesis?

And these two bright, beautiful, young filmmakers – one claiming to be an ‘investigative journalist’ never investigated at what age children had to leave residential school?

Students were required to leave at age 16. Antoinette was 20 and had been studying practical nursing in Vancouver. Since she was not a student at the school, there’s no reason to believe she was raped by a priest.

So why did she give birth at St. Joseph’s? As per her testimony in the Williams Lake Tribune article, she came from Williams Lake to St. Joseph’s. The most likely reason is that she went into labour on the way home from Williams Lake to her Canim Lake Reserve, about another hour’s drive away. There was an infirmary at St. Joseph’s; Antoinette would have been familiar with the building, having been a student there years before. In the 1950’s, few doors were locked. However, it was summertime. Most of the students had been sent home for the holidays; only a few staff were living on site, one being the dairyman, Antonious Stoop, who discovered Baby Ed as he returned home from a Knights of Columbus meeting in town. He testified that he heard noises coming from the cold, closed incinerator and thought a cat had gotten trapped inside.

He found and saved a baby. Ed.

Screenshot from the ending of “Sugarcane.”

“Sugarcane” tells a tale that priests were impregnating young Indigenous students and incinerating the unwanted babies. In fact, Ed Archie NoiseCat’s father is well-known to co-director Julian Brave NoiseCat. NoiseCat, Jr. had written about Ray Peters in an article in the National Observer of Aug. 20, 2020. Ray Peters was 11 years older than Antoinette at the time he impregnated her; after she was released from jail, they married, and they had 7 other children together.

As Julian wrote in 2020: “My grandfather, or pé7e (pronounced “pa-ah”) as I knew him, didn’t do much parenting…He fathered at least 17 children with five different women at our family’s last count. (I was with my dad when he met two of these siblings for the first time, and we’re almost certain there are more.)”

Ed’s father was a Tom Cat, not a priest.

Did investigative journalist Emily Kassie miss that article by her journo friend while researching ‘the truth’ for years? Did he not bother to tell her these facts during their “years of investigating the truth?” Clearly both Ed and Julian know who fathered Ed. The Williams Lake Tribune article of Aug. 26, 1959, appears in the film. Ed is listed in Ray’s obituary as his son. Ed’s spiritual and hereditary authority for his indigenous carving works relies on his ancestral lineage going back to Chief Harry Peters of the Lil’wat Nation. Obviously, his father cannot be a priest or else his indigenous artwork is a lie.

Yet Ed and Julian are complicit and publicly continue the deception that is central to “Sugarcane” – the one lie most film critics fall for. Peter Rainer’s review in the Christian Science Monitor echoes that of many film critics: “The documentary’s furious emotional center is the disclosure of Ed’s secretive birth at the St. Joseph’s Mission residential school, where he was subsequently abused, to a mother who was raped by a priest.”

Antoinette may have been raped by Ray – or maybe she was just a young woman who fell for a handsome rodeo rider 11 years older than her – we don’t know because Antoinette Archie did not want to tell Emily Kassie what really happened.

So, it looks like Kassie just made it up. And neither NoiseCat did anything to dissuade her.

Due to Emily Kassie’s lack of thorough investigative journalism, or her willing compliance with a false narrative in order to make a buck and get famous, thousands of dedicated Roman Catholic priests and nuns and the church itself are being maligned and blood libeled every day that the ‘shock-u-mentary’ “Sugarcane” streams on Disney+ and Hulu.

In other interviews, Kassie says they have not heard from the Catholic Church. What’s there to say other than… “See you in court?” The Canadian government, various Roman Catholic Dioceses and other churches agreed upon the Indian Residential School Settlement Agreement to resolve various class action lawsuits. Some ~$3 billion has been paid out in compensation to former students. The multi-million-dollar Truth and Reconciliation Commission heard from ~6,500 witnesses from across Canada, and the churches transferred their records to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR), whose staff are employees of the University of Manitoba. Kassie’s claims that the churches and governments have not provided records is false. If anything, it is the NCTR which has not made documents available to the general public, which was central to their mandate. Note that the 6,500 witnesses make up about only ~4% of all attendees. Internationally renowned artist Tomson Highway and former Indian Residential School student stated that 7,000 bad stories had been heard, but not the 7,000 good stories. That was back in 2015. Today, it is verboten in Canada to say anything positive about Indian Residential Schools or to question the genocide narrative. Even if you provide facts. You might go to jail.

Thus, we return to our fact-check on AP.

Lindsey Bahr’s AP article repeats old tropes about Indian Residential Schools – that children were forced to go, that they were converted to Christianity. Historian J.R. Miller took issue with the so-called “Truth and Reconciliation Commission Reports” for spreading this nonsense. In his review of the reports he stated, “At no time in the history of residential schooling in Canada were parents “compelled to send their children to residential schools.”” Likewise, children were sent to schools according to the family’s existing Christian denomination. Most Indigenous families had adopted Christianity decades before, such as the family of Rose Prince.

Bahr claims children were not allowed to speak their language; in fact St. Joseph’s school records show the school promoted Indigenous languages, as well as competency in the ‘lingua franca’ of society, and practical skills the children would need as adults for jobs and for home sustenance and sanitation. The many tropes about this phantom genocide are debunked in this article about the Senate hearings on the same topic.

Bahr also claims “up to 6,000 children are said to have died” without providing a source. In fact, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) reports that 423 children died at the schools. That’s out of 150,000 students over the course of 113 years in 139 schools. Sounds like a remarkably good record, considering these were the days before TB treatments and antibiotics. The TRC’s extended numbers are deceptive as they included any child who died within a year of leaving the school, or children who died while enrolled at the school, but not physically at school – for instance, children who died in a house fire or car accident. Sad as such a death was, it is unrelated to care at an Indian Residential School.

Source: Truth and Reconciliation Report

In Bahr’s article, NoiseCat, Jr. lauds the bravery of Rick Gilbert, who, while at the Vatican confronts Louis Lougen, Superior General of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate, the Catholic order which ran most of the schools. Gilbert tells Lougen that his mother was abused by a priest and thus he, Gilbert, exists. But Gilbert’s mother was 18 at the time and not a student at the school.

Kassie had lived with the Gilberts for a few weeks while making the film, thus intruding into the lives of her subjects. The Gilberts were devout Catholics. It would seem that she or Gilbert’s wife Anna put Rick up to doing a mail-order DNA test which revealed his heritage to be 50% Irish, 45% native and 5% Scottish. These revelatory moments are captured on film by Kassie, we presume. As we observe the DNA findings on a laptop, on-screen we see a potential cousin pop up – a Brian McGrath. The film then cuts to an image of Father McGrath, a former priest at the school. “See?” cries Anna, as if this is proof of paternity. At that point in the film, Rick Gilbert was unconvinced.

What or who changed his mind for his later filmed confession of these most personal details? Was he welling up with tears at the Vatican remembering that his mother had been stabbed to death in a drunken brawl at the home of Chief Willie Sellars’ grandmother? Was he coerced? Was he ‘taking one for the team’ – knowing that this film would invigorate claims for reparations and ‘land back?’ Was he sad to make a confession to a priest at the Vatican, that he did not actually believe? We’ll never know. He passed away in September of 2023.

What we do know, with minimal research, is that there were dozens of Irishmen who settled in the Williams Lake area. Over the course of her short life, Gilbert’s mother had children with several different men while legally married to his father. So, his father could have been anyone, including the WWII vet who was legally his father.

Ironically, on mail-order DNA test site “23&Me” it states:

“What do people with the surname Mcgrath have in common?

Spoiler alert: it's complicated. People with the same last name are usually no more genetically similar than a randomly sampled group of people from the same population.”

But only a priest is targeted in “Sugarcane” because of a shared last name, to prop up the flimsy narrative. McGrath is the 6,898th most common surname in the world. One has to wonder why the makers of “Sugarcane” included Rick Gilbert’s case, as his birth and long life disproves the claim that priests incinerated unwanted babies, doesn’t it?

That’s just one more element of shoddy ‘investigative journalism’ from Oscar-nominee Emily Kassie.

Kassie and NoiseCat, Jr. love to blab on about human rights in their media interviews. Is it not a human rights violation to make unproven, criminally defamatory claims against an identifiable group of people – Roman Catholic priests and nuns? To mislead the public? To incite hatred and vengeance against innocent people through lack of journalistic due diligence?

AP and Lindsey Bahr amplify this blood libel with their gullible reporting and failure to fact-check. Priests and nuns incinerating babies? No one noticed for over 100 years. Sure.

As Ed said to Julian early on in the film, unwilling to replough the rocky field of his life story for his son, “It’s not something that you want to open up, you know. It just keeps on damaging.”

So true. Perhaps that is the only thing that is true about “Sugarcane.”

© 2025 Michelle Stirling