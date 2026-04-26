Star editorial writer Barbara Kay examines the findings of a group of Canadians, including historians and journalists, who have questioned the claim that 215 Indigenous children died and were buried at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. Despite the lack of evidence, including the absence of exhumations, the claim has become widely accepted, leading to high costs and societal divisions. The new book “Dead Wrong” explores the consequences of this “moral panic” and the need for objective treatment of the residential schools’ legacy.​

The cost to this nation of ‘living within the lie’ is incalculable. Yet, not one shovel has hit the ground in Kamloops, B.C.

Barbara Kay

National Post

February 7, 2026

COLE BURSTON / AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES FILES

A child’s dress is hung near the former Kam­loops Indian Res­id­en­tial School. The cost of chal­len­ging unproven claims that 215 Indi­gen­ous chil­dren were bur­ied near the site has been steep for the few who have dared, says Barbara Kay.

In his widely-praised Davos speech, Mark Car­ney paid homage to a renowned 1978 essay by Czech dis­sid­ent Václav Havel, The Power of the Power­less. In it, Havel tells the par­able of a green­gro­cer who refuses to place a “Work­ers of the World unite!” poster in his win­dow, sym­bol­iz­ing his per­sonal dis­sent from a total­it­arian regime’s extor­tion of rote pub­lic man­tras nobody believes as a tool for mind con­trol.

In tak­ing this quietly gutsy stand, the green­gro­cer moves from “liv­ing within a lie,” like his con­form­ing peers, to “liv­ing within the truth,” set­ting such an impress­ive example that Mr. Car­ney appro­pri­ated moral kin­ship with the green­gro­cer in his declared defi­ance of cer­tain scofflaw “hege­mons.”

But one needn’t go abroad or back in time to find brave meta­phor­ical green­gro­cers.

Since May 2021, a small, cour­ageous band of hon­our­able Cana­dian his­tor­i­ans, inde­pend­ent research­ers, teach­ers, politi­cians, law­yers and journ­al­ists have refused to put their “sign in the win­dow” affirm­ing — without evid­ence other than the vague sug­ges­tion of soil anom­alies which have not been con­firmed through exhuma­tion, though $12.1 mil­lion was allot­ted for the endeav­our — that 215 Indi­gen­ous chil­dren died in illi­cit cir­cum­stances and were bur­ied near the former Kam­loops, B.C. Indian Res­id­en­tial School.

The cost of “liv­ing within the truth” — that we cur­rently have no evid­ence that these are unmarked graves or that a gen­o­cide occurred — has been high for them includ­ing jobs lost, book deals can­celled and social media “deni­als” swarm­ings.

The cost to this nation of “liv­ing within the lie” spawned by the “215” meme — that Cana­dians are col­lect­ively guilty of gen­o­cide — is incal­cul­able. Well-inten­tioned people who worked at these schools, who cared for these chil­dren, like Prime Min­is­ter Mark Car­ney’s father, Robert, have sud­denly become com­pli­cit in the unproven accus­a­tion.

Yet, not one shovel has broken ground on the Kam­loops First Nation to con­firm these claims. So far, the $12.1 mil­lion has not been com­pletely accoun­ted for. But it seems to have been spent on things like mar­ket­ing and com­mu­nic­a­tions, travel, trauma coun­sel­lors, and secur­ity — everything but exhuma­tion equip­ment and pro­fes­sion­als.

This isn’t just about the gov­ern­ment fund­ing for digs that haven’t happened, although that’s bad enough. If there are unmarked graves of chil­dren, they should be returned to fam­ily mem­bers and given a proper burial.

Dorchester Books and Truth North recently released their latest book, Dead Wrong: How Canada got the res­id­en­tial school story so wrong. With a mix of return­ing and new con­trib­ut­ors, it is a sequel to their 2023 antho­logy, Grave Error: How the media misled us (and the truth about res­id­en­tial schools). Apart from the National Post, Grave Error received no main­stream media cov­er­age, yet achieved best­seller status. Its suc­cess proved there was a real hun­ger for object­ive treat­ment of the costly ($216 mil­lion for grave searches 2021-25) and demor­al­iz­ing mill­stone of Canada’s res­id­en­tial schools’ leg­acy.

In her pre­face, Dead Wrong’s pub­lisher, Can­dice Mal­colm, speaks of the “moral panic” that from the out­set, with a May 2021 report of “soil anom­alies” near Kam­loop’s former res­id­en­tial school, quickly morphed into the “215 unmarked graves” nar­rat­ive that was imme­di­ately etched in stone. Most main­stream journ­al­ists accep­ted the declar­a­tion without demur. By invest­ig­at­ing and shar­ing her find­ings with read­ers, Mal­colm even­tu­ally lost her column in the Toronto Sun. She didn’t care. “I knew I was right,” she wrote about ques­tion­ing the unproven accus­a­tion.

The book’s crisply dia­gnostic intro­duc­tion was writ­ten by Dead Wrong’s editors, Chris Cham­pion, pub­lisher of the Dorchester Review, and Tom Flanagan, pro­fessor emer­itus at the Uni­versity of Cal­gary and chair of the Indian Res­id­en­tial Schools Research Group. Their exec­ut­ive sum­mar­ies of Dead Wrong’s con­tents — the full gamut of this moral panic’s neg­at­ive spin-offs, which included church burn­ings, the extremely high-risk Land Back move­ment, and an error-riddled, but lav­ishly cel­eb­rated pro­pa­ganda “document­ary” Sug­ar­cane — offer a tan­tal­iz­ing glimpse of the fol­lies unleashed in the name of “recon­cili­ation.”

While the schol­ars who con­trib­uted to Dead Wrong deserve our respect and grat­it­ude, it is because they have ded­ic­ated their work­ing lives (and bey­ond) to Indi­gen­ous stud­ies and they are inher­ently motiv­ated to defend their research and pro­fes­sional hon­our. I was there­fore pleased to note the ample atten­tion also paid in the book to non-stake­holder Cana­dians, inno­cent cit­izens for whom a few minutes’ com­pli­ance with an unproven accus­a­tion could have saved them a world of trouble, but who stuck to their guns on prin­ciple and reaped the whirl­wind: B.C. Con­ser­vat­ive Party politi­cian Dal­las Brodie; high school teacher Jim Mcmurtry; B.C. law­yer Jim Heller and Ques­nel B.C. account­ant Pat Mor­ton. Their detailed stor­ies make for riv­et­ing, but — trig­ger warn­ing! — infuri­at­ing read­ing.

Suf­fice to say what happened to them is a sober­ing reminder that the total­it­arian instinct isn’t always accom­pan­ied by a ham­mer and sickle. It can also be found in demo­cratic soci­et­ies that pay lip ser­vice to free­dom of speech, then repress it under the guise of empathy for the cul­tural equi­val­ent of the “work­ers of the world.”

In his chapter, “Res­id­en­tial Schools were no Atro­city. Look at the evid­ence,” pre-emin­ent colo­ni­al­ism author­ity Nigel Big­gar addresses Canada’s “national scan­dal,” the “atro­city” tale that became “a false pub­lic ortho­doxy.” Big­gar assigns blame for its per­tinacity: to the aca­dem­ics who knew the data was mis­rep­res­en­ted but failed to offer cor­rec­tions; to the journ­al­ists and edit­ors who declined to ask ques­tions; to the politi­cians “who tied their careers to the men­dacious nar­rat­ive”; and espe­cially to those who per­se­cuted skep­tics to the point of des­troy­ing repu­ta­tions and careers, even (here he names NDP MP Leah Gazan, the worst of the lot) “press­ing for the total­it­arian crim­in­al­iz­a­tion of ‘deni­al­ism’.”

LIVING WITH THE TRUTH, LIKE CHARITY, SHOULD BEGIN AT HOME.

Liv­ing with the truth, like char­ity, should begin at home. A good start would be an all-party endorsed annul­ment of the all-party endorsed res­ol­u­tion in June, 2021, that Canada’s res­id­en­tial school pro­gram con­sti­tuted a “gen­o­cide” (“ongo­ing,” in Justin Trudeau’s view, thereby implic­at­ing all liv­ing Cana­dians as génocidaires), since the claim itself has not been, and may never be, proven, if pro­gress on exhuma­tions to date is any indic­a­tion. One has to ask, where does that leave the “truth” part of “Truth and Recon­cili­ation”?

The res­ol­u­tion deserves annul­ment because it was the fruit of a tree poisoned by act­iv­ists’ unseemly haste in elev­at­ing “soil anom­alies” to child hom­icides. If it isn’t annulled, and the blood libel of gen­o­cide remains as an offi­cial stain on this nation’s record, the prom­ised day of “recon­cili­ation” will never arrive. Recon­cili­ation will con­tinue to be just another woke “sign in the win­dow,” obed­i­ently pos­ted by meek Cana­dians, that nobody believes.