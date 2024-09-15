The important and intelligent piece on the other side of the paywall written by Brian Giesbrecht reminds us that Canadians, whether indigenous or not and whether poor or not, have no guaranteed housing rights. In particular, none of the treaties freely signed by aboriginal people says that the government is obliged to provide reserve residents with housing.

Gifting such housing from taxes of other Canadians has always been discretionary. Free housing has also made indigenous people worse off than they would otherwise be because it has merely made them more dependent on the state for their survival than their inborn human abilities say they should be.