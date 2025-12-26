REAL Indigenous Report

Brian Giesbrecht
4h

Kevin Klein simply accepts without question the notion that rural Indians should continue to live communally on reserves. This is what made this mess. Rural Indians are no different than any rural people. There will be jobs for some, but most will have to move to cities, where the good jobs and careers are. This natural migration from farm to city has been happening since Confederation. Indians are not exempt from history. Remaining on dead end reserves and hoping that economic opportunities will fall from the sky is unrealistic.

KEMOSABE
3h

I completely agree with the opening line, "too often emotion and ideology drown out fact". Clearly this is the case with the term, "Reconciliation", a word that appeared casually in the Res School Settlement, almost as an after thought, which now permeates as a national obligation of gigantic proportions. Do we really owe a debt to Canada's indigenous population for providing free education, citizenship, food to prevent starvation and a genuine well intentioned effort to elevate a stone age culture to contemporary living. Do we need to reintroduce the Buffalo to the plains? I think it is fair to say that, "the ball is in your court and it's up to you what to do with it'.

