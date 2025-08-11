Professor emeritus of education Rodney Clifton argues that the principle of “trust but verify” should be applied to evaluate the veracity of empirical truth claims.

Dr. Clifton highlights two examples: the COVID-19 pandemic and the claim of unmarked graves at residential schools, emphasizing the importance of scientific scrutiny and open debate while arguing that those who challenge controversial claims should not be disparaged for doing so.

Also, find below a very nice video version of Clifton’s opinion piece produced by the Frontier Centre for Public Policy, the re-publisher of his critically important essay.