The term “noble savage” refers to an idealized, mythologized concept of pre-Westernized, uncivilized individuals who are believed to possess innate goodness and virtue, untainted by the corrupting influences of civilization.

This concept symbolizes the romanticized view of primitive people living in harmony with nature and one another.

The “noble savage” idea was first introduced by the Roman historian Tacitus in his work Germania (98 AD), in which he described the ancient Germanic tribes as embodying virtues such as bravery and honesty.

The phrase “noble savage” was popularized in English literature by John Dryden in his 1672 play The Conquest of Granada.

In the 18th century, philosophers like Jean-Jacques Rousseau celebrated the noble savage in their writings, arguing that civilization corrupts natural goodness.

Despite its long history, the “noble savage” stereotype is easy to debunk when carefully applied to specific people, as the following historically grounded piece by James Pew clearly and “bloodily” shows.

Conversely, it is easy to dispute that practices like widespread ritual or nutritional cannibalism are incompatible with civilization. The Aztec Empire of Central Mexico exhibited several features of civilization (large urban centres, trade networks, a specialized division of labour, a central government, rudimentary writing, and class stratification), but also practiced cannibalism, possibly to supplement a diet low in animal protein.

Don’t miss reading Pew’s well-researched demolition of the noble savage myth as applied to North American indigenous people.

If you missed any of the other essays included in the Part Two arc of his book-in-progress What Happened To Canada?, and if you can find the time, please do read the first one, The Gravity of Truth and Reconciliation, and then the second one, The Etymology of “Savage,” and Aboriginal Disposition and Morals in Early Canada, and then the third one, In The Spirit of Herodotus.

In addition, the Part One series of essays, which dealt with the excesses of mainstream feminism in Canada, appeared in his pages during the summer months. Part One is a good place to start if you’d like to begin at the genesis of the project (it isn’t necessary, though); that essay is called Dissident Critique of Mainstream Feminism.

What follows is Part Four of Part Two.

The Pitiless Savagery of Early North America : An excerpt from James Pew’s book-in-progress “What Happened To Canada?”

JANUARY 19, 2026

The scene depicted took place in Hawaii, however it is no different than countless others which occurred in early pre-confederation Canada. The European reaction to the death of James Cook revealed the conflicting stereotype of the ‘brutal savage’. Johanne Zoffany, The Death of Captain James Cook, 1779

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If you missed any of the other essays included in the Part Two arc of his book-in-progress What Happened To Canada?, and if you can find the time, please do read the first one, The Gravity of Truth and Reconciliation, and then the second one, The Etymology of “Savage,” and Aboriginal Disposition and Morals in Early Canada, and then the third one, In The Spirit of Herodotus.

In addition, the Part One series of essays, which dealt with the excesses of mainstream feminism in Canada, appeared in his pages during the summer months. Part One is a good place to start if you’d like to begin at the genesis of the project (it isn’t necessary, though); that essay is called Dissident Critique of Mainstream Feminism.

What follows is Part Four of Part Two.

An excerpt from “What Happened To Canada?”

Accounts from the Jesuit Relations

In the Jesuit Relations, an 18,000 page chronicle spanning four decades from 1632 to 1673, the Jesuits of New France documented in detail experiences and observations made in the course of their missionary work. Among the horrors recorded were eye-witness accounts of the torture and killing of French settlers and missionaries, some of whom were afterward eaten by the Indians. Other horrors involved aboriginals enslaving, mass torturing, and killing rival tribes. Untold incidences of cannibalism are documented, including starving Indian parents who ate their own children.

A typical example is provided in the following excerpt from volume 13, which describes a cannibalistic event involving Huron Indians and an Iroquois prisoner in 1637:

“One cut off a foot, another a hand, and almost at the same time a third severed the head from the shoulders, throwing it into the crowd, where someone caught it to carry it to Captain Ondessone, for whom it had been reserved, in order to make a feast there with. As for the trunk, it remained at Arontaen, where a feast was made of it the same day. We recommended his soul to God, and returned home to say Mass. On the way we encountered a Savage who was carrying upon a skewer one of his half-roasted hands.”1

And in volume 62, an escaped captive’s account of a victim of cannibalistic torture:

“...in the presence of the christian woman, they crushed all his fingers with their teeth; They cut off half of one hand, and they bit off his ears, which they at once swallowed, quite raw.”2

However, these accounts from the Beaver Wars period by the Jesuits also documented, inter alia, the prevalence of children participating in torture and sometimes even subjected to it. Many of these tortures, most ending in death, were described as revenge tortures which often took place during so-called “mourning wars” – where the tribes of those killed in past wars take vengeance on the tribes responsible by inflicting inhuman torture, or sometimes adopting or enslaving captives to replace lost loved ones.

The following account from the Jesuits concerns a Christian Iroquois woman, named Margeurite, and her one-year old son. She was captured, tortured and burned to death by hostile Indians.

“In the first place, they deprived her of [cut off] several of her fingers and slashed her all over the Body, while she uttered not a groan. He who was present at the spectacle relates that, when she was afterward taken, all covered with blood, into a [to the] Cabin where fresh tortures were to be inflicted on her body, she found there a french woman, a captive, whose life the Iroquois had spared; and who approached the captive, and exhorted Her to bear patiently the sufferings that she was made to endure, and to offer them to God. She replied that she had long ago asked God that she might be ill-treated in this life, in order to expiate her sins and to more resemble Jesus Christ. A captive Frenchman came, and gave her a small piece of cloth wherewith to cover herself; and he encouraged Her in This emergency to end her days as a true Christian, and to think often of Heaven while she was being burned at a slow fire.”3

Three days after the death of his mother, the one year-old boy was killed:

“No one was barbarous enough to burn him; but, as he continually cried for his mother, holding out his arms as if he saw her and were calling her to come to get him, they broke his head on the spot.”4

Also, an unthinkable scenario unfolded at Onondaga in 1656-1657, “Upon the death of a Huron captive, her infant is buried alive with her corpse, notwithstanding the efforts of the Fathers to prevent this cruel act.”5

And from the preface to Jesuit Relations volume 62 concerning “recent Iroquois raids into Maryland, where the savages have committed many murders and robberies; and into Illinois, whence they have brought 700 captives as slaves. A terrible picture of their ferocity is given in a few words: ‘They killed and ate of over 600 on the spot, without counting those whom they burned along the road. They saved the children who could live without the Milk of their mothers whom they had killed; but the others were cruelly roasted and devoured.”6

In the context of Mourning Wars, children of the capturing tribe (often Iroquois/Mohawk) actively participated in torture by throwing burning coals, cinders, or hot ashes onto bound prisoners (including Jesuit missionaries). The following is an example from 1646-1647, from the narrative of Jesuit missionary Isaac Jogues, describing the vicious communal method for teaching children cruelty and “bravery”:

“...they made us lie down on pieces of bark, binding us by the arms and the feet to four stakes fastened in the ground in the shape of saint Andrew’s Cross. The children, in order to learn the cruelty of their parents, threw coals and burning cinders on our stomachs,—taking pleasure in seeing us broil and roast.”7

And from the Jesuit Relations Volume 25, horrors inflicted by Indians (including Indian children), suffered by French captives, including the Jesuit Father Francesco Giuseppe Bressani, are described in gory detail:

“(The captives) were made to mount, during the day, upon scafolds, in order to be exposed to the ridicule and to the insolence of those Barbarians. At night, they were withdrawn into the Cabins, where the children tormented them with burning cinders and live coals. The fourth day of their arrival, they cut off the Father’s left thumb, even to the root; they crushed and they burned the ends of the fingers from which they had torn off the nails. The left index finger appears to have been partly burned with a hot iron; it has thus remained somewhat crippled, — though he has the free movement of the others which are left to him. The sixth day, they bound him to two stakes, as if they intended to burn him; the cords were so tight that he was likely, in a little time, to fall into a swoon, — When a young Iroquois, touched with compassion and pity, unbound him.”8

Francis Parkman’s masterpiece The Conspiracy of Pontiac and the Indian War after the Conquest of Canada

The Conspiracy of Pontiac and the Indian War after the Conquest of Canada (1851, revised 1870) is American historian Francis Parkman’s classic two-volume study of the widespread aboriginal uprising known as Pontiac’s War (1763–1766), led by the Ottawa chief Pontiac in response to British policies following the conquest of New France in 1760. Parkman’s narrative masterpiece vividly depicts the war’s ambushes, massacres, and ritual violence while framing it within the larger struggle between European empires and aboriginal nations. Its importance lies in being one of the first major scholarly treatments of Pontiac’s War.

The fate of the larger Fort Michilimackinac is covered in a later section on Alexander Henry; for now, the quote below is typical of the bloody destruction of less significant British forts during the uprising. Fort Venango was a small outpost built in 1760 by the British to replace the former French Fort Machault. It was situated at the strategic confluence of the French Creek and the Allegheny River, in present day Franklin, Pennsylvania, roughly 150 KM as the crow flies to the Ontario shores of Lake Erie. The following describes an eye-witness account of the awful carnage that occurred at the ruination of Fort Venango:

“Not a man remained alive to tell the fate of Venango. An Indian, who was present at its destruction, long afterwards described the scene to Sir William Johnson. A large body of Senecas gained entrance under pretence of friendship, then closed the gates, fell upon the garrison, and butchered them all except the commanding officer, Lieutenant Gordon, whom they forced to write, from their dictation, a statement of the grievances which had driven them to arms, and then tortured over a slow fire for several successive nights, till he expired. This done, they burned the place to the ground, and departed.”9

And described below is the violence that the Indians were so often observed engaged in during bouts of binge-drinking — which seemed to have been whenever the Indians got their hands on whisky. In this case, the Wyandots, who “for some days, had lain in ambush at the mouth of the river, to intercept trading boats or parties of troops,” had procured “a great quantity of whiskey,” along with the usual provisions and ammunition. The following recounts the violent drunken debauchery:

“While some sat apart, wailing and moaning in maudlin drunkenness, others were maddened to the ferocity of wild beasts. Dormant jealousies were awakened, old forgotten quarrels kindled afresh, and, had not the squaws taken the precaution of hiding all the weapons they could find before the debauch began, much blood would, no doubt, have been spilt. As it was, the savages were not entirely without means of indulging their drunken rage. Many were wounded, of whom two died in the morning; and several others had their noses bitten off,—a singular mode of revenge, much in vogue upon similar occasions, among the Indians of the upper lakes.”10

In another account, the “frightful martyrdom” at the hands of Iroquois invaders of the Jesuit missionaries Jean de Brebeuf and Gabriel Lallemant is briefly recounted. Brebeuf was tortured pitilessly, but “met his fate with an undaunted composure.” While Lallemant, “a man younger in years and gentle in spirit, was enveloped in blazing savin-bark. Again and again the fire was extinguished; again and again it was kindled afresh; and with such fiendish ingenuity were his torments protracted, that he lingered for seventeen hours before death came to his relief.”11

Thanks for reading. Stay tuned for the next essay in our series of excerpts from What Happened To Canada? For more from this author, read The crime of false history

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1 The Jesuit Relations Volume 13 - pg 79.

2 The Jesuit Relations Volume 62 - pg 75.

3 The Jesuit Relations Volume 65 - pg 35.

4 The Jesuit Relations Volume 65 - pg 37

5 The Jesuit Relations Volume 44 - pg 10

6 The Jesuit Relations Volume 62 - pg 11

7 The Jesuit Relations Volume 31 - pg 43

8 The Jesuit Relations Volume 25 - pg 68

9 The Conspiracy of Pontiac and the Indian War after the Conquest of Canada (pg 291)

10 The Conspiracy of Pontiac and the Indian War after the Conquest of Canada (pg 200)