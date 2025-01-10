Please find below a complimentary dissection written by meticulous researcher Michelle Stirling of a deeply flawed report wrongly titled Missing Records, Missing Children — there are relatively few of the former and none of the latter — a product of Canada’s Standing Senate Committee on Indigenous Peoples, based on unsubstantiated testimonies from politically biased, self serving observers.

Just Say No to Canada’s Wild Ghost Chase

Michelle Stirling

Medium

July 26, 2024

By Michelle Stirling ©2024 — Many thanks to Nina Green for research and review.

“Not having the names of the children who are suspected to have died in the residential schools, we can’t focus our search to identify these particular files quickly.”

Dr. John K. Younes, Chief Medical Examiner, Province of Manitoba

In the Senate report “Missing Records, Missing Children,” a most important point was made by Dr. John K. Younes, Chief Medical Examiner of the Province of Manitoba. It’s a point that independent researchers and journalists working on the claim of “mass graves” and accusations of Indian Residential School genocide have made for years. This point was made by Special Advisor, Ms. Anne Panasuk of the Office of the Chief Coroner of Quebec with the report stating, “it remains difficult for the Coroner’s Office to find records without the names of individuals or their dates of death.”

Where is the list of names of children who have gone missing?

No such list exists.

It’s a ghost chase based on decades old, unvetted recollections of elders, but they were children at the time that they now claim that classmates disappeared. What they recall and what is documented are two different things.

What are the names of the disappeared?

They don’t know.

But they are sure that children disappeared.

Of course, there is a list on the Memorial Banner at the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) of some 2,800 names. Of these names, there are some who have no relationship to Indian Residential School, like Helen Betty Osborne, a young adult murder victim who was living independently and not going to residential school. Likewise, some of the children who died were enrolled in school, but they passed away off-site, like in a fire at home, an airplane crash, a train wreck. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission counted as a residential school death, any child whose death happened within a year of leaving school. With perhaps good intent, this was meant to capture the fact that many children with terminal TB were sent home to spend their last days with loved ones. But it inflates the numbers, for those who are not aware of this context; in fact, the TRC reports that ‘only’ 423 children died while physically AT Indian Residential Schools, out of 150,000 students over the course of 113 years in 139 different schools. Most of these deaths were due to TB, influenza, accident or injury. Of course these are tragic losses for the family, but in terms of child safety and care, it suggests a very low statistical significance of death, not at all in keeping with the persistent media and Senate themes of intentional genocide.

Source: TRC

But these children are NOT missing. Their names are known, and independent researchers have gathered hundreds of their death certificates and documents.

How?

By name and date of death or date of school attendance or name of school or name of First Nations band.

Once a skilled historical researcher has two or three of these parameters, a number of relevant public documents can be found with some diligent work, generally within a few hours, days or weeks. It all depends on what matrix of existing information that person may have at hand.

But the Senate wants Canadians to foot the bill for a multi-billion-dollar wild ghost chase. The Senate seems to have appointed itself to be the continuance of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, an organization and function that was finished in 2015.

The Senate has no mandate to do this.

Furthermore, the Senate appears to be in breach of the 2006 Indian Residential School Settlement Agreement (IRSSA) by demanding that the Government of Canada compel various bodies to turn over historical records. The parties who were signatory to the IRSSA have already done so; those who are not signatory are under no obligation to comply, particularly when the tone and style of the Senate “Missing Records, Missing Children” report implies that it is a witch hunt and the basis of an extra-judicial public trial.

Why do I say that?

The Senate document opens with this ridiculous statement:

“Genocide is not always necessarily a one-time event; it is, in the case of “Indians of Canada,” an attrition process happening over an extended time.”— Dr. Edmund Metatawabin

There is no evidence of genocide in Canada and the International Criminal Court has rejected appeals to hear such a charge.

The Senate repeats the following blood libel, most of which is stated without historical context, which I will supply.

Deconstructing the Senate Blood Libel

Senate Blood Libel #1:

“Children who attended the schools were forbidden from speaking their languages and practicing their cultures;”

In any immersion school context, forcing participants to use the new language helps them learn it faster, likewise, at the time children often came from rival tribes which engaged in hostilities. By making all students speak either English or French as the main language of communication, conflicts were reduced.

It should be noted that many schools led by the Oblates actively encouraged the use of the child’s original language. Historian Robert Carney, father of the more famous former bank governor Mark Carney, wrote of similar language claims in the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples that, “Insofar as maternal language loss or retention among former residential pupils, the chapter does not refer to research that has been done, such as interviews with 44 adults who attended the school at Fort Chipewyan from 1900 to 1930. Nearly half the respondents indicated they could communicate in four languages: Chipewyan or Slavey, Cree, English and French. Were there similar outcomes elsewhere at the same time or later? And if so, might the schools have played a role in this regard? The Commissioners did not pursue these and related questions.”

Senate Blood Libel #2:

“they often suffered from widespread mental, emotional, physical and sexual abuse, along with malnutrition and starvation, exposure to disease and poor healthcare, among other harms.”

Historical documents show that parents typically enrolled their children in residential schools to avoid starvation, especially in hard times like the Depression. Many IRS attendees came from very large families. Phil Fontaine’s parents had 10 children. Chief Wilton Littlechild had seven sisters and four brothers. Imagine the burden of care and the necessary hunter-gatherer success to feed so many little mouths. Indian Residential Schools provided the equivalent of a 24/7 free ‘daycare’ for families burdened by many children in hard economic times, and they allowed the families who made a living by hunting and trapping the same freedoms that daycare provides to contemporary families — the freedom to work without the burden of child care.

No matter how much parents love their children, it is a rare situation that people can go to work without someone to care for the children, especially when there are 10 or 12 of them at home!

Many children were rescued from deprivation or domestic violence at home. Likewise, many children enjoyed their experience. One need only read “4 Years — and then some” by Mary Harrington Bryant, a former teacher at the Anglican Residential School at Aklavik, Northwest Territories whose career there began in 1942. She adored the children she taught, and they loved her in return.

Those children who attended the Cecilia Jeffrey Indian Residential School in Kenora, Ontario, wrote dozens of letters to the principal and his wife filled with gratitude for all their education and life skills, addressed to “Mom and Dad” and signed “With love…”

Robert MacBain’s book “The Lonely Death of an Ojibway Boy” exposes the fact that the famous Downey-Wenjack Foundation and “Secret Path” have deliberately distorted the story of Charlie Wenjack, placing Catholic nuns and priests at the school, framed as brutal administrators and sexual predators, when in fact, the Cecilia Jeffrey School had no priests or nuns there at all — especially not Catholic — as this was a Presbyterian facility! There is no evidence that Charlie Wenjack was ever sexually assaulted; Robert MacBain’s well-researched book flips the mainstream victim narrative on its head and shows that the Downey-Wenjack Foundation is perpetrating fraudulent history on the public and in 65,000 classrooms across North America.

Perhaps the Senate can busy themselves with correcting this blood libel against the Catholic Church, rendered by a tax-subsidized Canadian ‘charity’ that is actively fomenting hatred against Catholics and Christians with a totally false historical narrative.

In terms of healthcare, medical records for the schools exist and the documents from numerous schools attest to the fact that most children were regularly seen by doctors, dentists, and nurses, often getting much better, free, medical care than their non-Indigenous contemporaries had access to! Universal health care in Canada was only established in the 1960’s. Historical documents show that children at Indian Residential Schools were provided with substantial medical services dating back to the 1900’s.

Many children flourished at Indian Residential Schools, removed from dangerous homes where neglect, incest and sexual abuse were a real risk. Some girls requested that they not be sent home for the summer for this reason.

In fact, one of the Senate’s witnesses, Evelyn Korkmaz, has testified in numerous documents that she was repeatedly gang raped by her cousins while walking home from day school. She blames their behaviour on the residential school, not the perpetrators or their parents. Student-on-student abuse (sexual and physical), as noted in Phil Fontaine’s and Tomson Highway’s comments and writings was common; while disturbing and wrong, it was not entirely within the ability of the school administrators’ control.

Such things happen today in public schools despite our many programs to prevent such abuse.

Senate Blood Libel #3:

“Many children ran away from the schools, disappeared, did not return home and others, died.”

Again, the Senate perpetuates this blood libel. How ‘many’ children out of the 150,000 over the course of 113 years fall into these categories? What are their names? Where is the list of missing persons? Where are the documents filed by families in their search for loved ones they claim disappeared?

The reliance on incendiary statements like the foregoing by the Senate — supposedly the ‘chamber of sober second thought’ of Canada — tells me that religious orders and others must not comply with any further demands by the Senate. To date, the good will and cooperation of various religious orders and provincial organizations has been met with ever more demands and ever more ridiculous claims about nefarious activity for which there are no police records over time. In fact, it appears that this is simply a rent-seeking exercise that the Senate is actively supporting at potentially a multi-billion-dollar cost to Canadian taxpayers.

Senate Blood Libel #4:

“Generations of Indigenous people were not told what happened to their children.”

Then why is it possible, with a name and date of attendance or name of school, that independent researchers working on their own dime are able to find provincial death certificates which, in most cases, show the cause of death (nothing nefarious — accident, injury, fire at home, illness), are signed off by a parent, and that the child’s body, in most cases, was returned to their home reserve for burial. Thus, the desperate Ground Penetrating Radar searches taking place at abandoned community cemeteries and the handful of school cemeteries across Canada are likely finding graves of people who are my relatives.

In the case of Blue Quills, where they’re searching in the old Mission cemetery next to the former Catholic Church at the second location of the Blue Quills IRS. It is now the community cemetery for all Blue Quills Band members. So, if they’re searching in that cemetery for children who were members of the Blue Quills Band, they’re searching in the right place. But if they’re searching there for children who were members of other Bands who attended Blue Quills IRS, they are searching in the wrong place, because those children’s bodies would have been returned to their home reserves.

The same is true of Marieval, for example. It was always a community cemetery, and if a child from the Cowessess Band died at the residential school there, that child would be buried in that Marieval community cemetery next to the church. But if a child from another Band who attended the IRS at Marieval died, that child’s body would have been shipped back to his/her own reserve for burial.

Are those who are searching for ‘missing’ children searching at a community graveyard far away and not searching at home on reserve? If so, they are searching in the wrong place.

What this suggests to me is that the families simply lost the death certificates, the Indigenous bands did not keep up the burial records for their own cemeteries, nor did the family invest in more than a wooden cross or headboard, both of which disintegrate over time. Why must Canadians now pay billions of dollars for people who were apparently not very important to loved ones decades ago?

Senate Blood Libel #5:

“The location of potential burials at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School was not a ‘discovery’ to Indigenous peoples; they carried these grim stories with them, passed down for generations.”

Really? Then why did people only start looking as the ‘reconciliation’ money started flowing?

Only one-third of all eligible Status Indian children ever attended Indian Residential Schools. Many of them were orphans, thus, for their home communities, they did ‘disappear’ as the Indian Residential School typically became their home. If there was no family still living to care for them in the community, they would not have been sent home in summer like the other children who had living parents. This is likely a source of rumors of the ‘disappeared’ as the 2/3’s of people who did not go to school, would not know that child took up residence at the school. They would only know that they never returned to the reserve. For that community the child ‘disappeared’ — in fact, they had a new home. Many grew up in the residential schools and remained on staff when they became adults. Others left to find a new life in urban communities. They had no one to go home to.

This fact also means that when people like Dr. Edwin Metatawabin claim a genocide was going on, they mean that thousands of Indigenous staff at residential schools were apparently witness to atrocities and did nothing to save their own people. This is beyond belief and a blood libel against Indigenous people as well as those Canadians of European descent!

Likewise, many children had Tuberculosis, which was endemic at the time. Children whose condition worsened and were sent on to TB sanatoriums did ‘disappear’ to their school friends and family as the treatments were very long — typically months or even years.

When they came back, cured, perhaps years later, no one knew who they were. The community expected to see the same seven- or eight-year-old return — instead a 13-year-old teenager showed up, claiming to be that seven-year-old child.

Of course, many children did die of TB in those days. If their hospital or sanatorium treatment failed, they died there, and their former classmates were likely not notified. It should be recalled that TB was the source of great stigma then; even today in Inuit communities, a TB diagnosis can lead to social ostracization. Thus, years ago, people in mainstream society often opted to bury their loved ones who died of TB without a grave marker, so as not to give rise to uncomfortable questions about what their loved one died of, as this might mean the family members could be evicted from their apartment or fired from their job or lose friends for fear of contagion.

Indeed, where descendants now claim that no one was notified of death, it may be that a now-deceased family member was notified and did not share the news with others for fear of social rejection; it may be that no one was notified as the family had transferred guardianship of their sick child to the government, as was often the case until about the 1970’s, for children who were severely disabled, developmentally handicapped, or extremely ill.

By today’s standards, this sounds cruel; back then it was a matter of practical necessity, especially in a time when sanatoriums and hospitals were often far from a child’s remote community. There were no quick and inexpensive communication options like phones, satellite phones (to reach hunter/trappers), email or express air courier. It would have been impossible to get step-by-step approvals for medical treatments or approvals to transfer a sick child to other facilities in a timely way, as can be done today, while a patient’s life might hang in the balance.

Even to this day, the main treatment hospital for Inuit is in Ottawa.

But as the federal government was responsible for the children’s care and the financial accounting of where the children’s annuities, health supports, and treaty payments were directed, their lives and deaths were documented as was the norm of the time in government and church archives.

The Canadian Senate seems not to understand that historical records of former Indian Residential School students are not all neatly filed by name, school, Band, Treaty rolls in individual files. Fifty or a hundred years ago, no one knew that graveyard grievances would become a huge industry for archeologists, GPR specialists, archivists, historians, etc. No one envisioned that the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation would turn an Indigenous version of Ancestry.com from a cottage industry to empire building.

Nor does the Senate seem to understand the broader role that Indian Residential Schools played for surrounding communities, as stated by Robert Carney in his commentary on the Royal Commission Report on Aboriginal Peoples of 1996: “The work of the traditional boarding schools is similarly ignored in the chapter’s introductory section. The fact is that in addition to providing basic schooling and training related to local resource use, they [Indian Residential Schools] served Native communities in other ways. It would have been fair to acknowledge that many traditional boarding schools, in some cases well into the twentieth century, took in sick, dying, abandoned, orphaned, physically and mentally handicapped children, from newborns to late adolescents, as well as adults who asked for refuge and other forms of assistance.”

Image licensed from Adobe Stock.

For many of the youngest children who were orphans, death was often deeply imprinted upon them. TB often wiped out all or most members of a family. An orphan’s last memory of a parent might have been at the burial.In worse circumstances, a TB victim might have coughed, hemorrhaged and died in their presence. Imagine what nightmares that might have generated, and how those tragic memories could have morphed into the stories we hear today — of bloodied rooms, mysterious graves, midnight candlelight processions and people disappearing. Their parents disappeared. Did those children ever have closure; do they know where their parents are buried?Were they ever able to visit the gravesite? Ambiguous loss is very difficult to resolve. Is their search for ‘disappeared’ classmates really a search for other loved ones lost to time?

Indigenous psychologist, Lloyd Hawkeye Robertson has identified what he calls ‘residential school syndrome’ in many, but not all, former students, which is a kind of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

In their report “Missing Records, Missing Children,” the Senators seem shocked to hear that records are scattered between churches, Oblate and other religious orders, the federal government, local, provincial and national museums, the Library and Archives of Canada, and in dusty church basements. In boxes. Often in French.

As Dr. Younes pointed out there are hundreds of cubic feet of records, just for the post-1970 period. That’s for Manitoba alone. And just for his office.

The Senate report states, “Indigenous peoples’ records belong to them.”

I dispute that claim. These records were paid for by all Canadian taxpayers of the time and it appears that the records (or the lack of quick access to them) are being used as a means to publicly condemn Canada as guilty of nefarious deeds, including genocide, without fair trial. These are historical records that must remain accessible to all members of the public, particularly in light of the blood libel foisted upon all Canadians in recent years. How will Canada or individual Canadians be able to defend themselves against such heinous charges if access to documents is withheld or restricted to only Indigenous people?

On page 26 of the report, we are told that records exist across 13 federal departments and that a 2023 estimate suggests these could include 23 million records related to 139 federally recognized residential schools. There’s a make-work project for you, Raymond Frogner. In fact, Frogner expressed delight in a recent webinar that ‘after the discovery’ (Kamloops claim of a mass grave) his department ‘exploded’ from a staff of 15 to 60.

The Senate learned from Janet La France, Executive Director, Société de Saint-Boniface that while they had made a Herculean effort to inventory records in their care, some of which are Oblate files, they have to process “the entire archive of 183 linear metres of records, with about 122 linear metres remaining to be translated, digitized and described. According to Ms. La France this represents the length of a standard baseball field.”

Even stating things this way is deceptive. If people have never spent time in an archive of physical documents, there are typically banker’s boxes of files related to a family or individual’s or a community’s history. They may be receipts, handwritten letters, diaries, news clippings of the time, telegrams, physical memorabilia like wartime medals, medical records, and more.

Unless someone in that community or family was very organized, unless they carefully ordered and documented the contents and their significance, the job of the historian or archivist is to simply take every item and look at it. Touch it. Read it. Try to place it in a historical context. Date it. Create a viable retrieval method for it to be retained in that system. Contemplate the significance of this one piece of paper — perhaps a receipt. But it may be a receipt for a dinner of historical importance. Or a receipt for travel by train to an event of no historical importance, but where a historically significant person began their rise in politics. It may be a handwritten diary or a few, in script that is difficult to decipher, that may cover 50 or more years of a person’s life!

At the Glenbow Museum in Calgary, there were 23 banker’s boxes related to the history of Calgary pioneer A. I. Schumiatcher. I do know a researcher who went through every one of them, piece by piece, paper by paper. If I recall correctly, it took a year.

So, while the Senate is making recommendations and directives that documents be digitized and translated etc. etc., they have no idea of the scope, cost or time frame of what they are demanding be done.

And for who?

At one point, the Senate report states that “The ramifications of a lack of records are pressing: individuals may not understand what happened to their family members or their family’s history.” This is likely true of millions of non-Indigenous Canadians — in fact, just ask Tanya Talaga.

What did she have? She had the name of her great-great grandmother and knew that she had ‘disappeared’ (as an adult) from her home community. That was about it.

By happy coincidence, an individual who had voluntarily taken it upon himself to care for an abandoned gravesite in the middle of Toronto, and then to acquire access to burial records, happened to find her distant relative’s name. It turns out, her great-great-grandmother, as an adult, was very ill and incarcerated in what appears to have been a combined mental asylum (as they were known then) and medical treatment facility where ultimately she died after many years. I suspect the family transferred guardianship of her to the government, as it would have been impossible to provide her with the care she needed in her remote community.

That’s a lot of how history works. Happy coincidence. A lot of what happens after one has the name of someone, is a search for the place (as happened with Tanya). This is why, as noted in the Senate report, many organizations “Rather than centralize their records into one location, they decided to keep them “where the history happened.”” Certainly today, a digitized version could be held centrally somewhere, and the originals held locally. Again, this begs the question of who will pay for and who will do all this digitization work?

Typically, historical archives are kept by institutions. In a boring, methodical process, box by box, an archivist goes through and documents what is there as time permits. You can imagine there are billions of historical documents that no one has looked at to date. But, historians being the nutty, obsessive compulsives that they are, IF someone retains the documents in reasonable condition, one day, someone will go through them and find the jewels and gems that historians treasure — the puzzle piece that finally makes sense of the other fifty boxes about someone’s life. So, I’m saying it’s a process that even the Senate cannot ‘compel.’

And finally, the “Chamber of sober second thought” repeats the blood libel that children were ‘stolen’ and that “Indigenous people have a right to see the records created about them — to see the records of what happened to their children after they were stolen from their homes.”

Historical files of dozens of application for admission forms, signed by the parents, attest to the fact that the children were, for the most part, voluntarily enrolled in Indian Residential Schools at the request of parents. They were only accepted if they passed a medical exam and were the age of 7 years or older.

The exceptions to the age limit were made for orphans, those children of destitute families or those at risk of neglect or domestic violence. In those cases, it may have been that some of the children were physically apprehended. That’s not being ‘stolen.’ That’s being saved.

Such traumatized children, either those orphaned or escaping a violent home, would have suffered from their radical change in circumstances.

Let us ask the Chamber of Sober Second Thought…what was the alternative?

The religious orders, the thousands of men and women who served their small charges with selfless dedication over decades, for pennies, and the government of Canada, fulfilled the treaty obligation of providing access to education to the children of Status Indians. The model of the Indian Residential School, in the form of the Mohawk Industrial School, was visited and approved of by Treaty chiefs of Western Canada in the 1886 Loyalty Tour. There are documented records of chiefs requesting an Indian Residential School be built for their children and providing land for its construction. How is this ‘being stolen?’

The requirement to attend a residential school, often framed as a cruel mandate, was only necessary if there was no day school on reserve. Certainly, in every province, by 1920, all children were required to attend school so that basic skills of reading, writing and math could be acquired so as to help the individual become a capable, independent member of society.

Would Indigenous people really have preferred to be denied those skills that today make it possible for them to sue the governments and churches, to make claims in class actions, to cash the cheques at the bank? To fly to international conferences? To vacation in Vegas? To operate a casino on their home reserve?

Imagine a hunter-gatherer of 200 years ago today being given a cellphone, a debit card, and dropped in the middle of modern-day Toronto. Is that what the Senate and Indigenous people really would have wanted?

Obviously, the Chamber of Sober Second Thought has lost its compass and is engaging in and encouraging a wild ghost chase that will cost Canadians billions of dollars in a search for missing children that, to date, no one can name.

What is my advice to my fellow Canadians and in particular to the religious orders who are supposedly being compelled to comply, and potentially, self-incriminate based compliance or lack of compliance in this public trial by blood libel, conducted by the tax funded Chamber of Sober Second Thought?

Say no.

Just say NO to the Senate-promoted wild ghost chase.

Michelle Stirling is a former member of the Canadian Association of Journalists. She researched, wrote, and co-produced historical shows about Southern Alberta under the supervision of Dr. Hugh Dempsey, then curator of the Glenbow Museum. She also researched and co-wrote a documentary on genocide; the factual content so dark the producer decided not to release it.