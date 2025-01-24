The piece written by James Pew, publisher and editor of the highly acclaimed Woke Watch Canada Newsletter, posted below with no paywall, carefully and perceptively dissects the insidious world view of political activist Leah Gazan, a descendant of Holocaust survivors who continually trivializes the largest and best studied genocide the world has ever seen by ignorantly applying that label to the generally benign and altruistic treatment of Canada’s indigenous people.

Activist-Politicians Who Divide the Country

AND

JULY 26, 2024

NDP MP Leah Gazan - Image from the National Observer

At some point in time a sizable portion of non-indigenous Canadians - who are the overwhelming majority of all Canadians - are going to start asking a lot more questions about why there seems to be a distortion of the Truth and not much so-called Reconciliation. And why indigenous issues, indigenous services, indigenous programs, indigenous initiatives, indigenous compensation for past injustice, and of course, indigenous Truth & Reconciliation cost so damn much. They will notice that, for the most part, it is not one-time costs, but a perpetual flow with no end in sight from taxpayers who produce to those who do not.

Non-indigenous Canadians will wake up to the gravy train that is the indigenous grievance lobby (the Aboriginal Industry). And they will identify the worst perpetrators of victim-centric identity politics who are the most responsible for promoting the many false narratives around “ongoing settler colonial violence.” People like NDP MP Leah Gazan will be properly identified as opportunists, activists, liars, and traitors to our great country.

The reader will recall that Gazan was the NDP Member of Parliament who put forward a motion in the House of Commons during question period (when few were paying much attention) in October of 2022, calling on the federal government to recognize Canada's residential schools as genocide - a motion that was hastily and unanimously passed.

It was Gazan’s second attempt. She had brought a similar motion the previous year but it did not receive unanimous consent. Activists never give up. They are extraordinary in two domains which mutually enforce their activism. The first is grassroots organizing. And the second is perseverance. In Gazan’s case, her prior association with Idle No More, funded by TIDES Foundation (among others) of “Tar Sands Campaign” fame, gave her ample opportunity to develop a repertoire of activist skills.

In general, Critical Social Justice activists are effective at building coalitions of support and disseminating their message. Because they are so relentless in their efforts, it often seems like a matter of time before they get their way. They seem to want it more, so they win. However, this is not sustainable. At some point enough good people will organize and effectively oppose these self-serving, often foreign-funded activists.

Whether it’s the removal of statues of Canada’s founding fathers, the awarding of reparations by stealth because of unsubstantiated stories, exaggerations, and urban myths concerning Indian Residential Schools, demands for dangerous multi-million dollar searches for the bodies of murdered indigenous women that may or may not be located in a landfill, accusations against all non-indigenous Canadians as squatters on stolen land who must constantly acknowledge it and eventually give the “Land Back,” the activists of the Aboriginal Industry, have boundless nerve and determination, but no shame, no grasp on reality, and not a care in the world for the dominion of Canada.

Here is what Gazan had to say for herself in 2022 after the disingenuous and insanely false genocide motion passed in the House:

"Today I lift up survivors, families, and communities who have sacrificed so much in order for people across Canada to know the truth; that what happened in residential schools was a genocide. I'm grateful to parliamentarians who unanimously passed my motion recognizing the truth of Canada's history.”1

So who is Leah Gazan?

In an email exchange, Indian Residential School researcher extraordinaire Nina Green had the following to say about Gazan’s history:

“Canada has actually provided refuge to her family three times - her ancestors who were Lakota refugees from the Battle of the Little Bighorn, her father and paternal grandparents, who were refugees from the Holocaust, and her mother, who was abandoned in a hotel in Moose Jaw circa 1941, and was taken in by an orphanage in Moose Jaw and later by Canadian foster parents. Instead of being grateful for the extraordinary help her family has received from Canada, she vilifies the country at every opportunity, and succeeded in having Canada labelled a genocidal country in Parliament.”

On June 4th in the House of Commons a telling exchange occurred between Gazan and conservative Garnett Genius, who has served as the Member of Parliament for Sherwood Park—Fort Saskatchewan since 2015. A video of the exchange is embedded below. Garnett can be seen asking, and not for the first time, if Gazan will condemn the destruction of “cultural and religious property” (ie Christian churches) in indigenous communities that has occurred over the last three years. Gazan falls way short of doing this simple and decent thing asked of her by Garnett. Instead, she narcissistically lectures him, and the House, about colonialism and residential school denialism.

(The video below was uploaded to X by Rebel News reporter Sheila Gunn Reid).

At one point Gazan stated that Garnett has trouble controlling his “toxic masculinity” and “cultural bias.” She condescendingly parroted the mantra of the indigenous activist class “welcoming the member to learn about the history of this country.” Unfazed, Garnett repeated his question: “Will the member condemn the destruction of cultural and religious property in indigenous communities?”

Instead of answering the question, instead of just saying “yes, of course I condemn the destruction of churches,” Gazan chose to lecture and pontificate about the systemic racism suffered by black, indigenous, and people of colour.

There are a couple comments I have about this exchange between Gazan and Garnett. First, why was Garnett’s question concerned only with indigenous communities? Does he not realize that the non-indigenous sector of Canadian society has also experienced much destruction of valued cultural/religious/historic property? Why did he not ask Gazan to condemn all such destruction which has been happening across the country to all Canadians? Have we gone so far down the “anti-settler” path that the only way we can ever ask that non-indigenous Canadians be represented or advocated for, is to somehow sneak their claim into an indigenous one and hope no one notices?

If Gazan won’t even condemn the destruction of indigenous churches, what would her response have been to Garnett had he included the destruction of non-indigenous property as well? Would she have spit in his face? The impression I get from Gazan is that she has nothing but disdain for non-indigenous Canadians. Non-indigenous Canadians are only useful for reparations and rent-seeking. They are the “no-good-genocidal-settlers” guilty of perpetrating ongoing colonial violence, even as they transfer billions to the ungrateful indigenous who seem to increase the hate of their “settler” counterparts with every dollar extracted from them.

In an email exchange with retired Manitoba judge and columnist Brian Giesbrecht, I asked what his thoughts were on Gazan’s contentious exchange with Garnett in the House of Commons:

“Indigenous people feel that they are in the driver’s seat because they are. Trudeau and his ideological allies are committed to an international audience of elites, and not to Canadians. The indigenous cause, like the climate and LGBT cause are what they care about. As a result indigenous activists can do and say almost anything without pushback from the government. That is also why what is unfolding in B.C. is okay with the current zealots in power in Ottawa.”

We know that former Minister of Crown Indigenous Relations Marc Miller was informed of the alleged Kamloops ‘find’ of a mass grave before the news hit the press. The federal government did no due diligence on the claim, but appears to have even promoted it.

Of course, that served their purposes to ram through the UNDRIP legislation that is now Balkanizing British Columbia and handing large portions of ‘land back’ to small groups of 250 person First Nations with no public discussion, likely in breach of the constitution. Federally, UNDRIP was passed less than one month after the Kamloops claim of a mass grave despite push back from six provinces and several First Nations bands; BC passed its own provincial version.

So, how is it that someone like Leah Gazan can become a Member of Parliament? Clearly, she only speaks for, and cares about, black, indigenous, and people of colour. This is typical of the modern Critical Social Justice activist. How can such an activist with a one-track-mind be trusted to consider the multitude of issues facing the diversity of people that make up her constituency? She can’t. She doesn’t even want to. And, I doubt she could even if she did.

When the day comes that non-indigenous Canadians - in a large enough group - realize the full extent of the Aboriginal Industry’s rent-seeking activist scam, the first thing they need to do is vote out all activists from leadership roles. Elected officials must represent all Canadians and must concern themselves with all relevant issues. Activists are utterly uninterested and unsuited for this.

