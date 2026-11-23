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Hymie

As described by the National Post’s Chris Knight, CBC journalist Neil Herland is facing disciplinary action after posting a video of pro-Palestinian protesters outside a Yom Kippur service on September 21. The CBC has not commented on the specific reason for the action, but a spokesperson for Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East, a Canadian pro-Palestine advocacy organization established in 2002, said Herland’s post was misleading and violated CBC’s Journalistic Standards and Practices. The incident has garnered widespread attention and sparked debate about the treatment of journalists and the portrayal of Israel-Palestinian issues.

Here are the written contents of Neil’s video post on X (formerly Twitter):

Neil Herland

@NEWSneil

Sep 21

My late father was an Austrian Jew who survived the Holocaust in Romania. And came to Canada as a refugee. This year I got an Austrian passport, in case Canada becomes unsafe for me as a Jew. I fear that moment is approaching, here in Canada and elsewhere.

Last night the cantor (singer) at the synagogue announced that his nephew was murdered on Rosh Hashana (the Jewish New Year) in Ukraine. In a suspected hate crime. And this morning the Toronto synagogue announced there had been an attack outside a synagogue in Belleville.

Jewish Canadians are living in a parallel world. Where police stand guard with guns outside synagogues. And Jewish schools, religious sites and businesses are targeted with bullets. And most Canadians have no awareness or understanding.

The guest speaker at the Toronto synagogue tonight was an Australian-born university teacher who lives in Israel and once served as Israeli ambassador to the UK. His speech was about making peace in the Middle East. Let’s hope that happens this year.

Brief excerpts from Knight’s reporting follow below.

An image from Neil Herland's video shows protesters outside the Meridian Arts Centre in Toronto. PHOTO BY @NEILNEWS/X

Chris Knight

National Post

September 25, 2026

A longtime CBC journalist and national newsreader has reportedly been removed from the air and is facing disciplinary action after posting video on social media showing pro-Palestinian protesters outside an event for Yom Kippur in north Toronto.

Neil Herland posted the video and his comments on Monday after attending a service at the Meridian Arts Centre at Yonge and Sheppard. The Song Shul holds annual events there to mark Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, and Yom Kippur, known as the Day of Atonement. The synagogue doesn’t have its own building but rents different locations to hold services.

The video shows about 20 people, some blowing horns and waving large Palestinian flags and signs. As Herland moves through them, someone shouts in his face several times with a megaphone: “You’re going to hell!”

CBC journalist accosted outside Yom Kippur service and Americans are outraged: ‘Try this in Florida and you go to jail’

CBC journalist says protesters tried to ‘taunt and intimidate’ him from attending Yom Kippur service

At another point he turns to look behind him — some distance away are two individuals with a placard that says “Where’s your humanity?” One of them shouts “Zionist alert” through a megaphone before waving at the camera.

According to Toronto Sun’s Warren Kinsella, CBC management “quietly pulled Herland off the air” after the post became known, and “hit him with disciplinary action” over its content. He added that the first disciplinary hearing was held with Herland and his lawyer on Thursday.

Herland’s LinkedIn page notes that he has 30 years of on-air experience and says: “I’m heard nightly in Canada on every CBC Radio One station and across North America on Sirius XM Satellite Radio,” adding: “Canadian and EU passport holder.”

Meanwhile, the X account of the U.S. Israel Education Association posted: “We have seen where unchecked hatred can lead. History has taught us that silence in the face of antisemitism comes at a terrible cost.”