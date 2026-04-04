Because the Jews of the world — unlike the so-called Palestinians — are among the most ancient inhabitants of the biblical land of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A(authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

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Hymie

Jewish New Democratic Party Leader Avi Lewis is ‘Clear & Consistent’ On Jews

​Information obtained by Blacklock’s Reporter shows that Avi Lewis, elected on Sunday, March 29, as leader of the New Democratic Party, has faced criticism from Jewish groups for his stance on Israel and allegations of a powerful Jewish lobby in Canada.

Lewis, who identifies as a Jewish anti-Zionist, a logical and historical contradiction if there ever was one, has expressed support for a Palestinian state and criticized Israel’s actions in both Gaza and Lebanon. The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs has expressed concern about the increasing alienation of Jewish members within the NDP and the potential for anti-Zionism to be used as a cover for anti-Semitism, a view I strongly support.

Most disconcerting of all is Lewis’ belief that “… the Israel lobby … is incredibly active and effective in Canada. We have to expose the actions of the Israel lobby,” an obvious antisemitic trope meant to obscure its underlying canard, namely that Jews have always been trying to take over the world.

The idea of a Jewish conspiracy to take over the world is a long-standing, fabricated, and antisemitic conspiracy theory. It is often based on the fraudulent text The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, which has been used for over a century to fuel prejudice and justify violence against Jewish people.

Brief excerpts from Blacklock’s Reporter’s take on Avi Lewis’ position appear below.

​ ‘Clear & Consistent’ On Jews

Blacklock’s Reporter

New Democrat leader Avi Lewis yesterday said he will be “clear and consistent in my position” on alleged Israeli genocide and claims of a powerful Jewish lobby in Canada. Jews expressed alarm over Lewis’ election Sunday.

“Not all people in the Jewish community in Canada agree and those are more hard conversations and more hard debates which we have in our own families, which we have in our communities, and they are not going anywhere,” Lewis told reporters. “But I have been clear and consistent in my position.”

“What do you have to say about that, that these Jewish groups are calling you anti-Israel?” asked a reporter. “I come from a long tradition, a multigeneration tradition of Jewish anti-Zionism,” replied Lewis. “My great-grandfather was a leader in the Jewish labour bund which was founded in 1897, five weeks after the first meeting of the World Zionist Congress.”

“As long as there has been formal pro-Israel Zionist organizations, there has been a tradition that has disagreed with that within the Jewish community,” said Lewis. “I believe there is a significant number of Canadian Jews who feel the way I do and it’s been very welcome to feel so at home in the NDP, a Party which has expressed moral clarity over the genocide in Gaza consistently, as we express our outrage over the illegal attack on Iran which is destabilizing our daily lives and geopolitics and the world economy all at the same time.”

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs yesterday noted most Canadian Jews have expressed support for the existence of Israel since the nation’s founding in 1948. A Léger Marketing survey cited in 2025 in the periodical Canadian Jewish Studies put support for Israel at 94 percent.