REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Vinnieboombots's avatar
Vinnieboombots
1d

“Jewish anti-Zionist” wtf. Too much academic mumbo jumbo word salad and virtue signalling IS destroying the West.

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Susan Fisher's avatar
Susan Fisher
1d

"Moral clarity." Ugh.

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