REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Lynn Patterson's avatar
Lynn Patterson
1h

Where do I sign a petition to have this shameless foolremofed from the bench?? And then find a way that he can NEVER serve in ANY LEGAL PLATFORM for the rest of his miserable life. And a mental assessment has already been on display, so confined to NEVER SERVE in any way legal capacity is just the start… house arrest is too good 😡

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Grube's avatar
Grube
24m

“suffered from cultural disconnection as a result of colonization, which crystallized into the tragic events of February 11th, 2022.”????

Why is this person a judge? Has the legal profession been so completely warped by this type of grift explanation for everything that has gone wrong with the indigenous population? Obviously it has. Not the only judge pulling stunts like this. Individual responsibility— for anything — seems to be a non-aspect of legality any longer for this population.

Just keep doing this and the situation will deteriorate.

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