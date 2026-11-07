Excerpts from the following Rebel News piece show how Gladue principles — the legal requirement that courts consider an indigenous offender’s background and systemic factors when sentencing — are making a mockery of traditional Canadian law.

Readers may rightly ask: what happened to free will based on human agency? Gladue principles say indigenous people can’t control the bad things they do based on the alleged bad things that happened to their ancestors hundreds of years ago. If you think this “reasoning” doesn’t pass the logic or evidence tests, you are correct.

Rebel News

September 16, 2026

Ontario Justice Gethin Edward handed out a two-year house arrest sentence to Darris Wilson, citing the man’s Indigenous background as the rationale, despite Wilson killing a 12-year-old girl and severely injuring her mother in the February 2022 crash.

On February 11, 2022, Darris Wilson’s Dodge Ram pickup — strewn with empty and partially consumed beer cans — slammed head-on into a Mitsubishi carrying Naomi Beverly and her daughter, Sierra.

Wilson was driving 90 km/h in a 50 km zone and made no attempt to brake. Sierra, just 12-years-old at the time, was killed at the scene. Her mother, Naomi, suffered debilitating brain injuries for which she still requires 24-hour care.

But the judge in Wilson’s case cited “colonialism” while handing the man a very lenient sentence.

Dangerous driving causing death carries a maximum sentence of 14 years. The Crown requested four years in prison.

Justice Gethin Edward gave Wilson two years of house arrest. His sentencing decision focused predominantly on how Canada’s colonial past had turned Wilson into a drunk driver, ruling that Wilson “suffered from cultural disconnection as a result of colonization, which crystallized into the tragic events of February 11th, 2022.”

The judge framed the four-year sentence requested by the Crown as a government effort to rob Wilson of his heritage, writing that “Mr. Wilson’s efforts to regain his culture, that which was taken from him and his family in a systemic fashion by the government of Canada, will once again be taken by the state if the court imposes a four-year penitentiary sentence.”

He described the light sentence as “a small but necessary gesture” to help erase Canada’s colonial past.

In 2024, Judge Edward was named a visiting Indigenous scholar at Wilfrid Laurier University, with school officials praising his work to “decolonize Canada’s legal system.” The justice has previously removed Canadian and Ontario flags from his courtroom to accommodate an Indigenous witness.