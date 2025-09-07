Dear Reader,

REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

Elzer Hara, an engineer by education, a technologist by profession, and a writer by passion. With nearly 30 years of experience in IT, he’s spent most of his life solving problems, building systems, and thinking about how technology can serve people better — not the other way around.

He argument is based on the following assertions:

“No, I have never lived in Gaza. I do not have Palestinian friends. But I still feel sadness for the people there. They are living through a terrible reality. I simply do not believe that their suffering is caused by the Jewish people or by the existence of Israel itself. I believe it stems from the failures of their own leadership and the betrayal of the surrounding Arab and Muslim countries they once counted on.”

Understanding war requires more than opinions; it demands context, experience, and honesty.

Elzer Hara

The Judean Peoples Front

August 23, 2025

War Should Not Be Judged from a Screen

I often see people commenting on wars, especially the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, who have never experienced war, never studied military history or psychology, and have never been the target of terrorism or seen a loved one suffer from it. Some are ordinary individuals, and I can understand their views. They rely solely on what they see on social media and interpret events through their own belief systems. But others present themselves as experts or researchers and still make dangerously simplistic and misleading comparisons.

Some of you may believe that I am biased, that I only present one side of the story. But you are wrong. I have spent time in the region. Some of my close ones have served in combat, while others have lived through conflict without ever firing a weapon. I have friends who survived the Nova Festival massacre. I do not speak from a place of ideology; I speak from lived experience.

No, I have never lived in Gaza. I do not have Palestinian friends. But I still feel sadness for the people there. They are living through a terrible reality. I simply do not believe that their suffering is caused by the Jewish people or by the existence of Israel itself. I believe it stems from the failures of their own leadership and the betrayal of the surrounding Arab and Muslim countries they once counted on.

That is why I write. Because I see many of you making judgments about a war you have never lived through.

Some of you have never been on either side of this conflict, and even if you have, you may not have been exposed to its trauma, its fear, or the hatred that surrounds it. You rely on what you see and hear online, shaped by your own filters. And that is exactly why I feel the need to speak, to bring forward what is not being said, and to challenge the things that are too often misunderstood.

The Nazi Analogy Is Not Just Wrong, It’s Offensive

One of the most outrageous examples of this is the repeated comparison between Israeli soldiers and Nazi SS units. In some posts, we see shocking claims that IDF soldiers deliberately target children, that Israeli civilians shoot Palestinian kids for sport, that the destruction in Gaza reflects not military action but an orchestrated genocide. These accusations, if true, would indeed be horrifying. But let’s be clear. Isolated or even repeated atrocities committed by individuals or unauthorized fringe units operating outside the military chain of command cannot be equated with official policy or an entire nation.

Every army in active conflict zones faces internal cases of misconduct. That does not mean the whole institution, let alone a people, should be labeled as psychotic or compared to the Nazis.

Equating the IDF with SS units is not only factually wrong, it dangerously trivializes what the Nazi regime truly was. The Holocaust was not about a few rogue soldiers or even a flawed military culture. It was a cold, calculated, industrial-scale campaign to exterminate millions. Comparing that to the IDF’s response to terrorist attacks is not just historically ignorant, it is morally reckless.

In contrast, Israel is fighting a terrorist organization that proudly targets civilians, uses children and hospitals as shields, and indoctrinates hatred. Over twenty thousand Hamas militants have been killed in this war, and yet thousands more are recruited. That speaks to an ideology that glorifies death and martyrdom, not just a few individuals going rogue.

Yes, war is ugly. And yes, the IDF is not perfect. But it operates under scrutiny, internal investigation, and with far more restraint than most armies would under such existential threat. The presence of trauma among Israeli soldiers does not prove evil. It proves they are human, not machines. We must condemn crimes and mistakes wherever they happen. But we should not generalize or weaponize accusations in ways that fuel more hate.

When Hamas Chooses War, Its People Pay the Price

War is not clean. In conflict zones, it is often impossible to distinguish between civilians and combatants. Hamas knows this and deliberately operates within civilian areas.

Soldiers under extreme psychological pressure, especially young conscripts, cannot be expected to judge each situation perfectly. When a pilot is told a building houses enemy weapons or tunnels, he cannot verify it mid-flight. When a terrorist group hides rockets under a school or moves them in vehicles surrounded by children, the line between civilian and combatant becomes tragically blurred.

This is not a Hollywood movie. Real war is not about clear villains and perfect heroes. It is fear, confusion, split-second decisions, and moral uncertainty. It is a fog where right and wrong are not always obvious, and where hesitation can cost lives.

No one denies the pain and tragedy caused by this war. Innocent civilians have died. Many of them were people who wanted nothing but peace. But what I find deeply frustrating is the constant effort to place the blame entirely on the side with stronger weapons, as if military power alone defines guilt.

This war could have been avoided. After the horrific attacks on October seventh, if Hamas had surrendered, returned the hostages, and chosen de-escalation, would we have seen this level of devastation? That option existed. It was ignored. Hamas chose to continue the war, knowing what it would cost their own people. And yet some continue to treat them as passive victims, stripping them of all agency and responsibility.

Let us be clear. Israel’s military actions must be examined, and any violations must be held accountable. But Hamas is not an innocent actor. It is a radical group that glorifies martyrdom, recruits children, and openly states its aim to destroy Israel. They reject peace. They invite war. And they embed their fighters among civilians, hoping every retaliatory strike will serve their propaganda.

Blaming only the stronger side while ignoring those who lit the fire is not justice. It is denial of responsibility. Real accountability must be honest, and shared.

