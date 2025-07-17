REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grube's avatar
Grube
1h

Concur. However the intent is to pound into everyone’s head that the FNs were here “first” and that whatever accrues to them because of that is deserved and that no one should raise the slightest objection. As long as we have that straight in our heads we shall be fine. Any variation from that will end up with a road blocked or some such…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jim McMurtry's avatar
Jim McMurtry
1hEdited

What an important article, its essential point: Those who call themselves indigenous “emigrated from the west…and were colonizers from what is now Asia.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hymie Rubenstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture