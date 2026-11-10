Tomorrow is Remembrance Day (also known as Poppy Day owing to the tradition of wearing a red remembrance poppy), a memorial day observed in former countries of the British Empire and current Commonwealth member states since the end of the First World War to honour armed forces members who died defending the very survival of their countries.

Lest we forget, Canada’s participation in World War I and World War II saw over 110,000 of our citizens losing their lives to defend those at home. Tens of thousands of others were seriously injured as well in their battle against evil regimes.

Now, a pro-Palestinian anti-war group, World BEYOND War Canada, is trying to appropriate Remembrance Day by encouraging Canadian teachers to replace traditional Remembrance Day lessons with a white poppy campaign. The campaign includes teaching guides and political calls to action which allegedly aim to promote non-violent solutions to disputes and challenge traditional commemorations that glorify war. However, the group has documented ties to terrorist-designated organizations, raising concerns about its influence on students.

Read more about this in the following Juno News report.

Activists linked to listed terrorist groups are encouraging teachers to promote white poppies and political activism while challenging traditional lessons about service and sacrifice.

Juno News

November 9, 2026