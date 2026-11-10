REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arthur B Grant's avatar
Arthur B Grant
1h

Any teacher who pushes white poppies is a traitor to our brave men and women who have sacrificed and died for our country, be dismissed, as I don't want this kind of person teaching our children!

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hymie Rubenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.