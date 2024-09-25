It’s wrong to blame the mainstream media for pushing the fake story of thousands of missing Indian Residential School students buried in unmarked graves across the country, many of them speciously said to be the victims of genocide, as the National Post’s leading investigative journalist Terry Glavin and others keep doing.

What Gravin and others omit saying is that promoting sensational news, the more lurid the better, has been the MSM’s primary money-making mission for hundreds of years.

On the contrary, in this particular case indigenous leaders and activists, aided and abetted by the Catholic, Anglican, and United churches, and a compliant federal government have all worked hand in glove to keep these sensational stories alive.

To see how, don’t miss reading Robert MacBain’s perceptive take about it on the other side of the paywall.