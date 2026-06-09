In the article below, I criticize Kamloops Indian Band Chief Rosanne Casimir for comparing the search for remains at the Kamloops Indian Residential School to Holocaust investigations. I argue that this comparison trivializes the Holocaust and misrepresents indigenous history. In particular, I highlight the lack of concrete evidence supporting claims of genocide. My article also questions the Band’s progress in recovering remains and addressing calls for accountability.

Hymie Rubenstein writes, “Drawing on the Holocaust to bolster an argument with no supporting evidence, as Chief Casimir did, trivializes the murder of millions of Jews and other people.”

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Hymie Rubenstein

Juno News

April 7, 2026

Hymie Rubenstein, editor of REAL Indigenous Report and REAL Isreal & Palestine Report, is a retired professor of anthropology at the University of Manitoba and a senior fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.

Indigenous cultural appropriation is the unauthorized or disrespectful adoption of indigenous social, cultural, or physical features, often stripped of their meaning or replaced by distorted or harmful stereotypes, both harmful practices exacerbated by the financial profit gained from the misappropriation.

The opposite practice — cultural appropriation, whether patently disrespectful or not — by Canada’s indigenous people, is rarely examined, even though it is far more common. The voluntary adoption of advanced Western beliefs, behaviour, material goods, technology, and other items by Canada’s aboriginals over the past 500 years is generally viewed as the normal outcome of close interaction between peoples representing very different developmental levels.

Today, little appreciation for this largely beneficial assimilation is ever publicly acknowledged.

As for the less common but clearly hurtful process of cultural misappropriation by indigenous activists, there is no better example than the contents of the March 25 update to members of the Senate Standing Committee on Indigenous Issues by Rosanne Casimir, Chief of the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation (Kamloops Indian Band).

Casmir was asked about events following her shocking announcement on May 27, 2021 that the remains of 215 children who were students of the Kamloops Indian Residential School had been found buried near her reserve’s former boarding school.