The piece on the other side of the paywall was written by yours truly.

Summary: Parks Canada designated the Kamloops Indian Residential School as a national historic site, omitting any reference to the alleged graves of 215 missing children. The claim of 215 missing children, based on a ground-penetrating radar survey, has been disputed and lacks concrete evidence. Despite the lack of remains, the Liberal government has invested heavily in promoting this narrative, highlighting the need for a more balanced and evidence-based approach to understanding the history of Indian Residential Schools.