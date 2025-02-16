The piece on the other side of the paywall by yours truly is about what looks, sounds, and smells like the misappropriation of public funds earmarked for the search and recovery of the alleged remains of children who died while attending the now notorious Kamloops Indian Residential School.
My take on this issue explores the larger context for a companion piece from the Western Standard’s Linda Slobodian, also posted below.
REAL Indigenous Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to REAL Indigenous Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.