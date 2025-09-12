The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) is a non-binding decree that was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on September 13, 2007. It outlines the individual and collective rights of indigenous peoples, including their rights to self-determination, cultural expression, and land ownership.

As of now, all 193 UN member states support the Declaration, recognizing it as a vital framework for advancing the rights of indigenous peoples worldwide. Most of these UN member states are either controlled by the descendants of their majority indigenous people or saw the destruction, expulsion, or assimilation of their aboriginals centuries ago.

Canada adopted the UNDRIP in 2021, with the goal of aligning Canadian laws with the Declaration and promoting cooperation with indigenous communities.

As Barry Kirkham carefully and thoughtfully details in the freely available piece below, the most contentious aspect of the Declaration is its promotion of land rights. What does the Declaration’s affirmation of the rights of indigenous peoples to their traditional lands, territories, and resources actually mean in practice when it challenges the sovereignty of countries like Canada?

Barry Kirkham

September 12, 2025

As the PDF below shows, in Kebaowek First Nation v. Canadian Nuclear Laboratories 2025 FC 319, the Federal Court of Canada has extended the duty to consult to perverse and totally unmanageable boundaries. Parliamentary sovereignty is extinguished.

Kebaowek First Nation 820KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Since the 1940s, the Chalk River site in Ontario has been utilized for the storage of nuclear waste. It has been fenced off for decades. The site cannot be used for any other purpose for centuries. Current storage practices are not in accordance with modern international standards.

The operator of the site is Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), an entity of the federal government. It operates the facility through a license issued by the regulator, the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (SC). The license is to expire in 2028.

In 2015 CNL applied to SC for an amendment to its license. CNL proposes to build a new facility for storage of nuclear waste, to bring the site into compliance with modern standards. There was never any question that the proposed facility would reduce the costs and risks of managing storage of nuclear waste. Indeed the court accepted that as a proven fact.

If there is ever a project that is a “no-brainer,” this is that project. How could anyone oppose construction on the site of a facility for safer storage of nuclear waste on land that has not had and never will have any other purpose?

Well, as it turns out this case serves as the test case for whether anything can ever be accomplished in Canada without unanimous Indian consent. The answer would appear to be a resounding NO. And that is the case regardless of the project's merit and the complete absence of any specific Indian interest that is affected in a manner different from the interests of Canadians generally. And it appears Indian consent is obtained only when every separate Indian band agrees. In this case, a small Indian band successfully obtained the cancellation of a permit for a project of vital national interest, which was supported by other Indian bands.

The Extensive Consultations Which Occurred

The CNL felt that it had a duty to consult with all First Nations in the area which could be affected. The court held at para 152 that “CNL attempted to ensure that all Nations and communities were consulted.”

The Kebaowek Indian band is one of 11 recognized members of the Algonguin Anisbinabq First Nation (AFN). Kebaowek has 1,100 members, 600 of whom live on the reserve. (The court asserts that Kebaowek is a “First Nation”, but so is the AFN. So Kebowek was a nation within a nation, all of which are within the nation of Canada. It does get a bit confusing.)

The site was not within any area claimed to possess aboriginal title. But, as is the case for huge swaths of Canada, Kebaowek claimed the site was within its “traditional territories.” Due to that situation, CNL engaged in extensive consultations not only with AFN but Kebaowek specifically. In particular:

-funding was provided to AFN, so that it could hire its own experts;

-consultation commenced in 2016, there were numerous meetings;

-in 2020 Kebaowek demanded a formal “Consultation Framework Agreement (CFA) be made with it in advance of any further consultations; a CFA was concluded in 2022

Several other members of AFN specifically consented to the issue of the permit. But not Kebaowek. It appears that Kebaowek was the only Indian band which opposed the issue of the permit. The 80 page decision does not reveal a single substantive ground on which Kebaowek opposed the permit.

The Kebaowek reserve is 150 km from the site. The judgment does not reveal whether the reserves of the other bands who consented to the permit were closer to the site.

In 2024, after many years of consultation, the SC issued the permit.

Kebaowek applied to the Federal Court to quash the permit on the ground that the duty to consult had not been discharged.

The Judge who was appointed to hear the application

When an application is made to the court the chief justice assigns a specific judge to hear it. Out of dozens of judges to chose from, the chief justice appointed Madam Justice Blackhawk, a recent appointment to the bench. She is a member of a First Nation, as is her husband. Her 20 odd years of practice were devoted to advancing Indian interests. It is hard to imagine a judge who would be more receptive to any argument advanced in favour of an application by an Indian band to increase their power to oppose any project.

The judge-made duty to consult was complied with

The duty to consult is purely judge-made law. It requires that affected Indian bands be consulted on any project that affects their interests. The duty is intended to ensure the decision maker is fully aware of any Indian concerns and that their interests are accommodated, if reasonably possible. The duty to consult does not include a veto. It is designed to try to obtain consent, but requires only consultation. If challenged, the question is whether the consultation and accommodation were reasonable.

The court extensively reviewed the consultation that had taken place and found that it was reasonable (para 199) in accordance with legal standards of prior case law.

One would have thought that would be the end of it. But one would be wrong.

The court quashed the permit applying the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples

Madam Justice Blackhawk quashed the permit.

How in the world could that be? The answer is UNDRIP.

She came to the unique, and what I say is totally perverse and unmanageable decision that Trudeau’s adoption of UNDRIP has set a whole new standard for how the duty to consult must be discharged. Compliance with the duty to consult standard established by the judges is no longer sufficient. The “free, prior and informed consent” (FPIC) standard of UNDRIP now requires more. While paying lip service to the notion that FPIC does not bestow a veto, the outcome of this case demonstrates that consent of every Indian interest must be obtained for any project under Canadian jurisdiction to proceed. This also applies to BC, which is the only other jurisdiction in the world to adopt UNDRIP.

In the course of her reasoning, which ought to have been based on legal reasoning but was not, the judge saw fit to:

- cite from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission; and

-refer to the Murdered and Missing Indian Women Inquiry reference to the need “to end genocide against Indian women and girls.”

The judge graciously recognized there were some difficulties in discharging the duty to consult, given that it was “impractical” to consult with 635 recognized band councils.

In response to the question of how a project could proceed when given bands disagreed, she conceded there “is no apparent solution” (par 146-50)

She found that UNDRIP had been adopted into Canadian law and required consultation in a manner consistent with an added layer that meets the UNDRIP and FPIC standards. (para 218)

So this judge quashed the permit and ordered new consultations with Kebaowek according to these guidelines, which she imposed:

-Kebaowek must be provided separate funding (which of course means that in addition to the substantial funding that had been granted to the Algonguin First Nation, funding must also be provided to each of the other 10 bands that compose that Nation, and also for every other Indian band who claimed an interest in the outcome, which in this case could be dozens or more);

-the consultation must “incorporate Kebaowek law, knowledge and practices into the process”; the judge presumed that the “law, knowledge and practices” of an Indian band consisting of 1100 people, of which 600 lived on the reserve, could be determined and applied as relevant to the outcome of a decision on storage of nuclear waste; further the judge seems to have assumed that the law, knowledge or practices of each Indian band is unique and that in a case involving dozens or more bands, each must be fully investigated, determined and applied;

-any process under UNDRIP “must be considered from the perspective of the rights holding collective and must consider the customs, tradition and laws of the rights holding collective”; apparently a Canadian perspective is deemed not to exist and in any case is irrelevant.

-the process adopted in this case by the SC was deficient because consultation must include holding hearings in the Indian village so each member of the band (ie the 600 or perhaps the 1100)) could participate, there must be no limit to submissions (ie every single one of the 600 or 1100 could prattle on endlessly about how a nuclear storage cite was not to be erected).

At para 233 the judge issues her order to CNL as to how it must conduct itself:

“CNL are directed to resume the process (of consultation) with a view to incorporate Kebaowek law, knowledge, and practices towards achieving an agreement”.

This demonstrates that without obtaining the agreement of not just the “Nation” (in this case being the Algonguin First Nation) but every single one of the 11 bands within the nation, plus the agreement of any other band that purports to claim an interest in the outcome, FPIC can never be obtained.

So for any project ever to proceed anywhere in Canada the consent of every Indian band who claims an interest in the project must be obtained.

How is consent determined?

Left unexplored by the learned judge was how it can be determined just when it can be said that the requisite consent of a given band is obtained. Prior to the construction of the natural gas pipeline to Kitimat the proponent obtained the consent of everyone of the nine bands whose lands were to be crossed by the pipeline. That consent came from the elected councils of each band, which under the Indian Act, are deemed to speak for the bands. Then a couple of “hereditary” chiefs decided they did not want the project. That was sufficient for a massive outcry from the Indian Grievance Industry against the project, which lead, among other things, to the shutdown of the two national railways.

To this day no one has resolved the question of, who speaks for an Indian band. The Indians insist that this question can be decided only by them. But they have not and will probably never come up with an answer.

The extension of FPIC to legislation

Under UNDRIP the Indian Industry claims not just a veto on any project but to the enactment of any law by Parliament. Carney was elected on the promise to legislate a bill which would fast track Canadian projects, bypassing the massive obstructive walls created by Trudeau. True to his word, Carney introduced a bill into Parliament which would carry out his mandate. The IGI errupted in protest - on the ground that they had not been consulted on the bill prior to its introduction into Parliament.

So they claim a veto on a bill prior to its consideration by our elected representatives.

Indians living on reserves constitute about 1% of the Canadian population. UNDRIP has empowered the 1% to claim astonishing control of the legislative agenda.

Sean Fraser, Carney’s Minister of Justice, reacted to the demand by asserting Indians do not have a veto over legislation. The IGI erupted again. Fraser immediately recanted and apologized.

How can any country operate under such restraints?

It is plain and obvious that the repeal of UNDRIP, both by Canada and BC, is absolutely necessary if a functioning democracy is to exist.