Yours truly and Brian Giesbrecht, respectively, wrote the two pieces on the other side of the paywall.

They both focus on the way Kimberly Murray, former Independent Special Interlocutor for Missing Children and Unmarked Graves and Burial Sites associated with Indian Residential Schools, refuses to acknowledge elementary truths about these institutions.

“From 2010 to 2015, Ms. Murray was the Executive Director of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, where she worked to ensure that Survivors of Canada’s Indian Residential School system were heard and honoured and to promote reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.”

But there will never be any reconciliation between indigenous and non-indigenous people without truth-telling, an assertion Murray seems indifferent to, as the two opinion pieces below show.