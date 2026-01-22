James McCrae reminds us that the 2024 federal apology to Dakota and Lakota Canadians for their treatment as “refugees” has reignited debates about their land rights. While the apology acknowledges their historical mistreatment, he raises important questions about the status of existing treaties and the potential for further legal battles over land ownership. His important observations underscore the complexities and potential financial burden of addressing indigenous land claims in Canada, particularly in light of recent legal developments in British Columbia.

James McCrae

Western Standard

November 23, 2025

Landback. Wiki Commons

James C. McCrae is a former attorney general of Manitoba and Canadian citizenship judge.

(Let it be clear that this writer has always viewed every Canadian as an equal Canadian, including Dakota and Lakota Canadians.)

When I was Manitoba’s attorney general (1988-93), I met with many indigenous leaders. At the beginning of one of our meetings, the chief of one of the Manitoba bands declared, “Jim, I am not a Canadian.” My smug, ill-advised response: “Well, then, this meeting is over.” Luckily, I had second thoughts, and the meeting did not end, but my thinking at the time, and the chief’s, are both worth a whole lot of further reflection.

On July 15, 2024, the federal government formally apologized to Dakota and Lakota Canadians for their treatment as “refugees” from the United States, including their exclusion from treaties and denial of other indigenous rights.

Were the Dakota who came to what is now Manitoba refugees from Minnesota after the Dakota War of 1862? It doesn’t matter, at least not anymore. What does matter is that, having lived here for generations, they should have had all the rights — and the same rights — as every other Canadian.