On the other side of the paywall, the Western Standard’s Cory Morgan sees “land acknowledgements” for what they are: harmful virtue signalling counterproductive to reconciliation. He does so by arguing that they perpetuate groundless guilt and entitlement, create uncertainty for resource projects, and fail to address real issues. Morgan also urges Canadians to push back against these rituals and focus on practical solutions for reconciliation.

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Canada’s institutions should stop demanding ritual declarations of guilt and focus on practical reconciliation that improves lives.

Ritualized Conformity. Image courtesy of ChatGPT

Western Standard

September 20, 2026

You just can’t escape it. At hockey games, city council meetings, school assemblies, and town hall meetings. You see it at the bottom of email signatures, and it’s even done at the beginning of monthly meetings of the rock and lapidary club I belong to (I stopped going to those meetings because of it). The prayer begins, and we are expected to bow our heads in observance and shame. Someone must recite that we are gathered on the traditional, ancestral, and frequently unceded territory of whichever nations the script committee selected this year. Then everyone nods, the real business begins, and nothing of consequence changes.

I refuse. I have had it. I couldn’t care less who may or may not have walked on the land I own, whether it was 80 years ago or a thousand years ago, and I owe them nothing. I feel no guilt or shame for this, and I am sick and tired of woke institutions insisting I display remorse and contrition. It’s indoctrination, and it’s not harmless.

The ritual is increasingly compulsory. Parents and school council members who politely object have been investigated, suspended, or treated as if they committed a hate crime by declining to read a political statement. Compelled speech is not reconciliation. It is a small, daily lesson that certain ideas may not be questioned in public institutions. Children absorb that lesson first, and this is where the most danger lies. They learn that Canada’s legitimacy is provisional, that their presence requires a disclaimer, and that moral seriousness consists of saying the right paragraph in a woke liturgy.

The acknowledgements help set the stage for increasingly aggressive and effective claims on what had been thought to be private land. How long did people think they could call themselves settlers, colonists, interlopers, or even uninvited guests in public prayers before the alleged victims of these historical crimes demanded compensation?