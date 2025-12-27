According to Adam Pankratz, the Secwépemc Indian Band’s claim to aboriginal title over Kamloops, a city valued at $43 billion, has heightened concerns about land rights in British Columbia. The secrecy surrounding the NDP government’s land deals with Indian Bands, coupled with the Cowichan ruling declaring Richmond’s land titles invalid, has created uncertainty and panic among property owners. This lack of transparency risks undermining reconciliation efforts and could have severe financial implications for the province.

Adam Pankratz

National Post

November 7, 2025

​ The Premier must come clean with B.C. residents before social cohesion breaks down around property rights panic

In the never-ending saga that is now land title in British Columbia, another bomb has been set off. It has come to light that the Secwépemc First Nation is seeking a declaration of Aboriginal Title to the entire City of Kamloops, a city in British Columbia’s interior of over 100,000 people … [in] an area with an assessed value of at least $43 billion. While no decision has been made on this claim, the Cowichan ruling from August, which declared fee simple titles and interests in the City of Richmond “defective and invalid” in the title area, has sparked a flurry of interest and panic.

The issue has become a political nightmare for B.C. Premier David Eby and his NDP government. While they have appealed the Cowichan ruling and insist that the court erred, the public is so far not assuaged by the explanations. A chief reason for this is the secrecy and duplicity with which many of the deals Eby’s NDP has struck with First Nations have been reached. The public is never made aware of agreements until after the fact, and until very recently, concerns raised have mostly been shunned and ignored. A brief history of events shows this clearly.

Property uncertainty in British Columbia is now a real and present problem and will almost certainly have a significant impact on money flowing into the province’s critical real estate sector due to uncertainty over the future of privately held lands. Eby’s NDP must come clean with B.C. residents before social cohesion breaks down around property rights panic.

Adam Pankratz is a lecturer at the University of British Columbia’s Sauder School of Business and sits on the board of B.C.’s Public Land Use Society.