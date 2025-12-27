REAL Indigenous Report

Marilyn Spencer
9h

As a settler, with no other country to escape to, I am beginning to think the greatest threat to Canada is not Donald Trump , but the desire of the provincial and federal governments to give the country to the Indigenous. I did not say give back, I said give.

Brian Giesbrecht
8h

I don’t defend Eby - he and his cohorts are fools. But the real villain in this piece is our own Supreme Court of Canada. In 1997 in Delgamuukw, they decided that the pursuit of reconciliation is more important than the pursuit of justice. They threw away laches and hearsay rules to do so. In the process they destroyed certainty of title - the bedrock of any successful liberal democracy

