Warm greetings … sort of … to my readers, a week after the fourth anniversary of a day that will live in Canadian infamy — May 27, 2021 — the day the British Columbia Kamloops Indian Band issued a press release that reverberated to our country’s eternal shame around the world.

May 27, 2021, Kamloops – It is with a heavy heart that Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir confirms an unthinkable loss that was spoken about but never documented by the Kamloops Indian Residential School. This past weekend, with the help of a ground penetrating radar specialist, the stark truth of the preliminary findings came to light – the confirmation of the remains of 215 children who were students of the Kamloops Indian Residential School. “We had a knowing in our community that we were able to verify. To our knowledge, these missing children are undocumented deaths,” stated [Chief] Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir. “Some were as young as three years old. We sought out a way to confirm that knowing out of deepest respect and love for those lost children and their families, understanding that Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc [Kamloops Indian Band] is the final resting place of these children.”

Scores of published articles by prominent researchers interrogating this assertion (see here, here, here, here, and here) have shown that none of these accusations about the Kamloops “discovery” and others like it have any credibility. Still, these falsehoods continue to be accepted and peddled by indigenous leaders and activists, provincial and federal government officials, the mainstream media, and a large segment of the Canadian citizenry.

