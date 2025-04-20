Igor Stravinsky — a pseudonym to protect the writer from being fired — is a teacher and gifted commentator who wrote the following compelling piece, freely available to all readers, responding to a Toronto Star article which has assimilated all of the fallacious assumptions and talking points promoted by the totalitarian grievance hustlers of the Indian Industry.

It first appeared in Woke Watch Canada Newsletter

Legacy Media Equates IRS Truth Telling with Murder

Who is really causing the “intergenerational trauma” we keep hearing about?

November 2, 2024

Canadian Indigenous People — image from Destination Indigenous

Indigenous issues are ground zero for wokeism in Canada. They have taken over this newsletter. Twelve of the last twenty articles have dealt with some aspect of the awful Aboriginal Industry — a collection of the most dishonest activists, lawyers, consultants, academics, all the worst rent seekers this country has ever seen who claim to speak for indigenous Canadians (many of these corrupt rent-seekers are barely indigenous themselves or are non-indigenous “pretendians” who lie about their identity along with everything else).

One of the reasons things have been heating up on the Indigenous file is because Kimberley Murray, the Special Interlocutor for Missing Children and Unmarked Graves and Burial Sites associated with Indian Residential Schools, has finally released her 10-million dollar final report (paid, of course, by taxpayers). It is one thousand pages of untruths and manipulation aimed at the only thing Truth and Reconciliation has ever been about: undeserved reparations.

In the days to come, readers can expect to see this intense coverage of Canadian neo-tribal rentierism (dishonest indigenous activists who are conning Canadian taxpayers out of billions of dollars), so-called “Indian Residential School denialism,” and more thorough analysis of Murray’s report.

Today Igor Stravinsky responds to a Toronto Star article which has assimilated all of the fallacious assumptions and talking points promoted by the totalitarian grievance hustlers of the Aboriginal Industry.

James Pew

By Igor Stravinsky (Teacher, commentator)

Would you want a therapist who had been convicted, and served time, for second degree murder? Would the fact that your therapist had sex with an ex patient be a red flag? I'm guessing it's no and yes. According to a Toronto Star investigation, such therapists are working with Indigenous patients under Canada's health insurance program for Indigenous people, and that is certainly concerning.

How about if you found out that your therapist said that “no mass graves [containing Indian Residential School kids] have been found”? This is a simple fact which is objectively true. Yet, according to that Toronto Star investigation, ever having publicly made such a statement constitutes a “troubling past” that could impact a therapist's ability to help Indigenous patients in the same way that being a convicted murderer or someone who does not understand personal/professional boundaries would.

Of course, if a therapist used sessions with patients as an opportunity to educate them about the misleading and, at times, patently false narrative about IRS being promoted by Indigenous leaders and activists (or anything else, for that matter), that would be highly unprofessional, but the Star investigation makes no such allegation.

No, Dr. Oren Amitay “has posted online an article defending Indian Residential Schools” and “publicly lauded ‘the facts’ of a social media post that claimed reports of Indigenous children's bodies being buried in unmarked graves were all a hoax'”. The Star investigative report laments the fact that Amitay is approved by the federal government to provide counseling to “vulnerable Indigenous patients”.

Links to the article or the the allegedly offending post are not provided, but a Google search led me to an article on the CBC website from 2019 in which Amitay discusses having been canceled by colleagues and the LGBTQ community as well as having his Twitter (now X) account suspended (back then, saying anything critical about any kind of left wing activist or activism got you kicked off the platform for “hate speech”).

In the CBC article, Amitay is quoted as saying, “...cancel culture prevents any type of nuanced discussion about controversial issues”, “cancel culture is literally the antithesis of what should be done for people who have concerns or issues or fears or anxieties”, and “any mental health professional worth their salt realizes that we're supposed to expose people to that which they fear”.

Sounds to me like Dr. Amitay has got his head screwed on correctly and pretty much nailed the issue that is still plaguing professional discourse five years later- that peoples’ feelings matter more than objective reality, and that pointing out a conflict between a person's beliefs and reality is often considered hateful, when in fact doing that is exactly what a therapist like Dr. Amaty is professionally trained to do.

There are undoubtedly many Indigenous people who have been traumatized by the widely publicized accounts of Indigenous kids being murdered by IRS staff and their bodies being subjected to clandestine burial in the dead of night with the assistance of IRS student grave diggers “as young as 6”, by the stories of indigenous babies being thrown into furnaces alive, by Indigenous kids being subjected to machiavellian medical experiments, etc. etc., but there is not one single iota of actual evidence for the veracity of any of these claims. Wouldn't it be a great relief to all these Indigenous people suffering from trauma to learn that all of the above are just stories- none of these things ever actually happened?

But the Indigenous leaders and activists, who know all of the above is bunk, want to stoke the trauma, not aleve it. The more horrendous the stories, the better, as far as extracting rents and reparations from hapless Canadian taxpayers is concerned.

We need more professionals like Dr. Amaty who are willing to stand up to grievance industry grifters who are traumatizing people and staining Canada's reputation, reducing our international prestige, all to serve their own material and political interests. This of course erodes our national credibility and moral standing, making efforts to call out and address injustice elsewhere in the world much less effective. Everyone loses, except the grifters.

What is alarming about this investigation is that it reveals that psychologists working with an Indigenous patients are clearly expected to affirm, or at least not refute, disturbing false stories about atrocities supposedly committed against Indigenous people- false stories which are largely responsible for the patients’ suffering. This is a gross abdication of professional responsibility for care.

Who is really causing the “intergenerational trauma” we keep hearing about?

