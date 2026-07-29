REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Garth Gilligan's avatar
Garth Gilligan
5h

While I do not think an elected senate would fit within our Parliamentary system and would require a massive structural overhaul, I think the appointment of Liberal hacks such as Woo help to make the case for the election of senators. Facing the voters every 4 years would have them thinking more clearly (one can only hope.).

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Brad Eamer's avatar
Brad Eamer
2h

This left wing antisemitic moron should be ostracized by his useless comrades in this taxpayer funded money pit for further embarrassing Canada with this motion that ignores the centuries of struggle by the Jewish people just to exist. We are not a serious country, we are an International joke.

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