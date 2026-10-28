REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Ian Dale's avatar
Ian Dale
4h

“Asking for evidence isn’t hatred,” Gunn Reid said. “It’s journalism.” Absolutely.

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Wayne Robinson's avatar
Wayne Robinson
6h

If you keep biting the hand that feeds you it will not end well.

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