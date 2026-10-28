Regular readers will have noticed I’ve been posting nearly two pieces a day since October 15, thanks to a backlog of excellent articles and videos, a practice that will continue occasionally into the early new year. After that, I’ll be more selective about posting previously published material to maximize each piece's readership.

According to Juno News, Liberal MPs accused Rebel News of a “campaign of hate” over its Orange Shirt Day merchandise, which features slogans questioning claims of unmarked graves at former residential schools. Rebel News editor-in-chief Sheila Gunn Reid denied the accusations, stating the merchandise represents a different point of view and does not deny the existence of residential schools or the mistreatment of children. The controversy centres on the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, where preliminary radar findings suggested the presence of unmarked graves, but no remains have been recovered.

Excerpts from the Juno News piece appear below.

EXCLUSIVE: Liberals target Rebel News after ‘hoax’ post sparks residential school merch controversy

Liberal MPs are accusing Rebel News of a “campaign of hate” over residential school merchandise after a “hoax” post falsely depicted a distressed child on one of its shirts.

Juno News

September 6, 2026

Source: Rebel News

Rebel News says a viral image at the centre of a controversy over its Orange Shirt Day merchandise was a “hoax” that falsely depicted a distressed child on one of its shirts.

The image sparked accusations of residential school “denialism” and a “campaign of hate” from Liberal MPs.

Rebel News editor-in-chief Sheila Gunn Reid told Juno News the image [see above] was created by an Indigenous social media user and was never featured on the outlet’s merchandise.

“The image that sparked this was a hoax — a drawing by an influencer, not our product,” Gunn Reid said. “Anyone who describes our merchandise as depicting a suffering child is repeating disinformation.”

The controversy centres on Rebel News’s Orange Shirt Day collection, launched in late August ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The collection features slogans including “Still No Proof,” “Dig Deeper,” “Buried Truth,” “Built Not Stolen” and “You Can’t Handle the Truth.”

Rebel News B.C. bureau chief Drea Humphrey said the merchandise encourages Canadians to demand evidence behind claims of unmarked graves at former residential schools.

The Liberal Indigenous Caucus subsequently said it was “appalled by the residential school denialism campaign being pushed online.”

The caucus called the merchandise a “campaign of hate” that “mocks Survivors’ experiences” and pledged to push for action against such messaging.

Liberal MP and former Crown-Indigenous Relations minister Marc Miller separately accused Rebel News of “grifting off bigoted views of Indigenous Peoples and the trauma of Residential School Survivors.”

Gunn Reid rejected the accusations, saying the shirts represent “a different point of view.”

At the centre of the dispute is whether questioning specific claims about potential burial sites amounts to residential school denialism.

“Asking for evidence isn’t hatred,” Gunn Reid said. “It’s journalism.”

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