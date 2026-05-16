Because the Jews of the world — unlike the so-called Palestinians — are among the most ancient inhabitants of the biblical land of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A(authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

You don’t have to receive posts about Israel & Palestine if you aren’t interested in the subject matter or don’t like my position on current issues.

To ensure you don’t receive any more posts like this one, unsubscribe from this section in either of the following ways:

1. Click “unsubscribe“ at the bottom of any newsletter email sent to you, which will take you to a page where you can choose what sections in my newsletter to subscribe to.

2. Log into your Substack account, head to your account Settings, select your subscription and choose which newsletters to receive.

Many thanks!

Hymie

Please find below the opening portions of a piece with compelling argumentation, “That despite feigned condemnations and meaningless U.N. resolutions, the West needs Israel.”

The rest of the piece can be read by clicking on the title.

Theodor Herzl, founder of modern Zionism

Replacing one tyrant with another will bring disaster in the long run

Paul Giles

March 19, 2026

On January 20, 2026, in Davos, Switzerland, Mark Carney delivered a widely discussed speech about the decline of the rules-based international order:

Canadian Zionist Forum is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

“For decades, countries like Canada prospered under what we called the rules-based international order. We joined its institutions, we praised its principles, we benefited from its predictability. And because of that, we could pursue values-based foreign policies under its protection. We knew the story of the international rules-based order was partially false. That the strongest would exempt themselves when convenient. That trade rules were enforced asymmetrically. And we knew that international law applied with varying rigour depending on the identity of the accused or the victim.” (Mark Carney, 2026)

Image: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks in Davos — Source Bigpicture.com

Israel’s experience within the so-called “rules-based order” reflects the unfairness that Carney described in Davos. Despite being aligned with Western states in both values and strategic interests, Israel has never truly been granted full membership. At the 2025 G7 Summit in Canada, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz praised Israel for doing the West’s “dirty work” in confronting Iran and its proxies. Although controversial in Germany, Merz’s remark highlighted how Israel serves the West’s strategic interests while remaining politically exposed.

Share

This relationship between Israel and the West is analogous to the relationship between Remirro de Orco and Cesare Borgia described by Niccolò Machiavelli in The Prince. According to the Florentine, Cesare Borgia used de Orco to impose order in Romagna through the use of necessary violence. Then, when the people of Romagna began to feel uneasy with the cruelty required to bring peace and public order, Borgia had de Orco publicly executed in the town square to distance himself from the cruelty of his minister.

Since the end of World War II (1939–1945), the Jewish state and its citizens have fought a series of wars whose outcomes have had significant geopolitical consequences for the West. Historically, Israel’s victory in the 1967 Six-Day War weakened Soviet-backed Arab regimes and significantly altered the balance of power in the Middle East during the Cold War. Israel’s victory in the 1973 Yom Kippur War led to Egypt’s eventual realignment towards the West. More recently, in the years, since the October 7th terror attacks, Israel has crippled the Iranian backed Axis of Resistance by defeating Islamist groups in the Palestinian Territories, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen. And now, in coordination with the United States, Israel is in the process of toppling the Islamic Regime in Tehran.

Despite all of these successes, Israel has been brought to the piazza[1] and excoriated by Western intergovernmental institutions. It has been condemned more than any other nation by the United Nations General Assembly, subjected to calls for boycott, divestment, and sanctions, and criticized by the leaders of key Western nations for its conduct. Although its role is critical to the maintenance of Western hegemony, Israel is consistently offered up as a sacrificial lamb whose condemnation purifies the members of the rules-based international order. In doing so, it allows them to maintain the appearance of moral authority. The condemnations are part of a façade through which Western countries demonstrate their commitment to international law and human rights. In reality, they are simply shifting moral blame onto a nation on the periphery of their world order. Perhaps Merz’s comments were controversial because they acknowledged an uncomfortable truth: That despite feigned condemnations and meaningless U.N. resolutions, the West needs Israel.

Share Canadian Zionist Forum

[1] The type of Italian public square where Remirro de Orco’s body was displayed.

We hope you appreciate this article and the hundreds of others we have published over the past two and a half years. If you value the work we do please give this article a like, and please consider upgrading to a paid subscription to Canadian Zionist Forum. A paid subscription costs only $10 (Canadian) per month or $100 per year. A founding subscription is $240. (HST will be added if you are in Canada.) Subscriptions from outside Canada are tax exempt.

The support of paid and founding subscribers enabled us to report to you last year from the World Zionist Congress in Jerusalem. We look forward to bringing you continuing information and thoughtful commentary, wherever the news bears on Zionism in Canada.

Paid subscribers can also post comments. Why not become one and join the conversation?

Leave a comment

A guest post by Paul Giles

Paul Melville Giles is a Master’s student studying Political Theory at the University of Ottawa. His research interests include: Political Thought, Political Violence, Antisemitism, The Politics of Sport, and International Relations Theory.

Subscribe to Paul

© 2026 David Roytenberg · Privacy ∙ Terms ∙ Collection notice

Start your SubstackGet the app

Substack is the home for great culture