Dear Reader,

Because the Jews of the world are the REAL indigenous people of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

You don’t have to receive posts about Israel & Palestine past and present issues if you aren’t interested in the subject matter or don’t like my take on current conflicts.

To ensure you don’t receive any more posts like this one, just unsubscribe from this section in either of the following ways:

1. Click "unsubscribe" at the bottom of any newsletter email sent to you, which will take you to a page where you can choose what sections in my newsletter to subscribe to.

2. Log into your Substack account, head to your account Settings, select your subscription and choose which newsletters to receive.

Many thanks!

Hymie

The following perceptive piece written by terrific investigative journalist Michelle Stirling concerns the problematic legal issues underlying President Emmanuel Macron’s recent statement that his French Republic will recognize the Palestinian State in September, a move that has been called “diplomatic terrorism.”

And what would it mean for Canada's sovereignty??

Michelle Stirling

Sorry No More — Exposing the Bitter Roots of ‘Sugarcane’

July 27, 2025

French State Conflicts of Interest Preclude Authority to Recognize Palestinian State

Why didn’t Jordan or Egypt do that Years ago Between 1948 and 1967?

Thanks for reading Sorry No More - Exposing the Bitter Roots of 'Sugarcane'! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

Pledge your support

What Will This Recognition of Statehood Elicit on “Turtle Island?”

By Michelle Stirling ©2025

Drieu Godefridi is a Belgian jurist, author and frequent contributor to Gatestone on various geopolitical issues. In recent correspondence with me, he pointed out the problematic legal issues with President Emmanuel Macron’s recent statement that the French Republic will recognize the Palestinian State in September. Godefridi calls it diplomatic terrorism. There’s more, as you will read.

Perhaps oddly, you might think, I have concerns for Canada, post-recognition of a Palestinian State.

Why didn’t Jordan or Egypt do that Years ago Between 1948 and 1967?

First let us look at the question of why Jordan and Egypt have not yet declared a Palestinian State, even though they had decades and every reason claimed today, to do so. Both had absolute authority over the presently disputed territories of the West Bank and Gaza, respectively.

Since the Six Day War of 1967, there are two separate Palestinian Territories which abut Israel. The West Bank, a sliver of land stationed between its former possessor, Jordan, and Israel. It is under the military authority of Israel for most of the land, with the Palestinian Authority of President Mahmoud Abbas ruling over sections of the land, agreed to under the Oslo Accords. Abbas relies on the Israeli military to maintain his political position. The West Bank region is rife with rising externally-driven terrorism with Israel recently having had to root out burgeoning groups of ISIS. [Yes, some Israeli settlers are also rabid, and the Israel Defence Force frequently has to rein them in from attacks on West Bank Palestinians. There is a lot of ‘tit-for-tat’ with deadly outcomes for both.]

If we are looking at Palestinian statehood through the lens that Drieu Godefridi provided, then in the West Bank, there have been no elections there since 2005. To the south of Israel, lying between Egypt, its former possessor, lies Gaza. Hamas, a recognized terrorist entity by all Western nations, was ‘elected’ by Gazan Palestinians in 2007, and proceeded to throw opposition Fatah party members off rooftops and drag their bodies through the streets behind motorcycles.

Gaza used to be part of Egypt. During the 1979 peace negotiations (years after the Six Day War of 1967) in which Israel returned the Sinai to Egypt, Gaza was dumped on Israel and the border crossing town of Rafa was split in half. Egypt has erected a multi-tier boundary wall between Gaza and Egypt at the Rafa crossing. Egypt had no qualms about demolishing thousands of homes and forcing the eviction of thousands of their own citizens without warning from Rafa on the Egyptian side to create a buffer zone. Egypt has 111 million citizens and in 2012, suffered its own chaos with the Muslim Brotherhood during the “Arab Spring.”

The West Bank was part of Jordan between 1948-1967. It was lost to Israeli control in the 1967 war, to this day the post-war border lines have never been settled in any final peace deal (thus the “Green Line” – end of hostilities). Subsequently, Jordan offered up the West Bank to the Oslo Peace Accords – but not to either party. Jordan retained control of the Waqf religious authority over El Aksa (known as Temple Mount in Israel).

Why did Jordan or Egypt not establish a Palestinian state between 1948-1967?

Jordan and Egypt – a missed opportunity to prevent war and human tragedy.

There had been a flood of Arab refugees from Israel to both regions – West Bank and Gaza - fleeing from Israel when five Arab nations attacked during Israel’s War of Independence. The refugees were typically Arab migrant workers from many areas across the region. Their families had come to nascent modern Israel in search of work, as Israel developed bountiful orchards and industries in a once desertified land, as documented by historian Rivka Shpak Lissak. Thus, many Arab refugees ‘from Israel’ were literally stateless, without papers; some of their ancestral homes in distant lands did not exist anymore or their countries had not even been legally defined when their families left to come to nascent Israel in search of work. The Arab war refugees who had fled Israel when the Arab armies encroached, were in limbo – suffering – stateless – cornered with no way out, but neither Jordan nor Gaza lifted a finger to make a Palestinian state for them then. Nor to facilitate their resettlement elsewhere. Why?

The answer is that the Palestinian Arab People (as a unified cause rather than disparate, suffering refugees) did not exist until their cause was created in 1964 by the Soviets and led by Yasser Arafat, a Cairo-born Egyptian. So, from 1948 to 1967, the Arab refugees from the Israeli-Arab wars were just ‘fellahin’ – peasants, no one, in Middle Eastern terms.

As Drieu Godefridi informs me, the 1933 Montevideo Convention (Article 1), defines the criteria for a state: a permanent population, a defined territory, an effective government, and the capacity to enter into relations with other states.

Thus, the notion of a Palestinian State does not meet the criteria for statehood.

Ah, but many will claim this is now a human rights issue. Indeed, the human suffering of the Palestinians is unbearable, untenable.

How did things get this way? Example: Back in 2000, then Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien visited Israel, Jordan, Egypt. At that time Canada had peacekeepers on the northern border of Israel. What did Chretien offer upon seeing a Jordanian Palestinian refugee camp? This convoluted Globe and Mail record remains: “The next day, the Israelis threw Mr. Chrétien a curve ball, but quick work by his staff managed to minimize the damage. He was in Cairo when news services and the Israeli press reported, apparently in error, that Mr. Chrétien had promised Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, in their meeting three days earlier, that Canada would take in 15,000 Palestinian refugees as part of a final peace agreement.”

Chretien saw the suffering of the people and offered to take in 15,000 Palestinian refugees in return for a final peace agreement – but the PLO did not want peace.

To confirm this, one need only look at what Jordan’s King Hussein had to do in Black September in Sept 1970. He kicked out all the journalists and proceeded to slaughter and eject the Palestinian Liberation Organization and Yasser Arafat, which had threatened the stability of his entire country. It was bloody – but no one knew much about it. No journos, no one knows.

At the time when I read this news about Prime Minister Chretien in other iterations in the global press, the story was that Prime Minister Chretien had made the offer to resettle Palestinian refugees because he was (shocked) at the state of Palestinian refugee camps; despite his compassionate desire, he had been soundly clapped down. The PLO did not want a humanitarian solution for the refugees; they only wanted a ‘return’ to Israel (a place that many were not from originally) and then to effect the ultimate wiping out of Israel. Thus, the refugee narrative must be continued and not resolved with resettlement.

As James Pew writes in WokeWatch, in History Upside Down: The Roots of Palestinian Fascism and the Myth of Israeli Aggression, David Meir Levi asks, “How did unacceptable anti-Semitism morph into justifiable anti-Zionism, and odious Jew-hatred turn into a politically correct Israel-hatred?”

Arafat was enamored with how during the Vietnam War, the Viet Cong had “mobilized left-wing sympathizers in Europe and the United States, where activists on American campuses, enthusiastically following the [propaganda] line of North Vietnamese operatives, had succeeded in reframing the Vietnam war from a Communist assault on the south, to a struggle for liberation.”

Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3239217

Hanoi Jane. Jane Fonda on the wrong side of history.

“…Ho Chi Mihn’s General Giap, made it clear to Arafat and his lieutenants that in order to succeed, they too needed to redefine the terms of their struggle. Giap's counsel was simple but profound: the PLO needed to work in a way that concealed its real goals, permitted strategic deception, and gave the appearance of moderation: ‘Stop talking about annihilating Israel and instead turn your terror war into a struggle for human rights. Then you will have the American people eating out of your hand’."

The human rights issue is now central to the demand by many groups for the establishment of a Palestinian State. This conveniently covers the true intent of Hamas.

As Drieu Godefridi wrote to me: Hamas leaders have stated it themselves, with chilling clarity. In an October 24, 2023, interview with Lebanese television station LBC, Ghazi Hamad, a member of Hamas's political bureau, declared: "We must teach Israel a lesson, and we will do it again and again... the Al-Aqsa Flood of October 7 was only the first time; there will be a second, a third, a fourth." » When asked if this means the total annihilation of Israel, the answer is immediate: "Yes, of course."

France therefore wants to grant recognition of statehood to a terrorist organization that does not have lawful authority over the land, land which does not have internationally recognized boundaries, for people who do not have permanent status, who do not have effective government, whose intention is to murder their neighbours at the next opportunity, and who are part of a multi-decade Soviet/Russian disinformation campaign to destabilize the West and dominate the Middle East.

According to a 2014 paper by Wallace Edward Brand, “In 1972, the Kremlin decided to turn the whole Islamic world against Israel and the U.S. As KGB chairman Yury Andropov told me [said Soviet defector Major General Ion Pacepa], a billion adversaries could inflict far greater damage on America than could a few million. We needed to instill a Nazi-style hatred for the Jews throughout the Islamic world, and to turn this weapon of the emotions into a terrorist bloodbath against Israel and its main supporters, the United States. No one within the American/Zionist sphere of influence should any longer feel safe.” …

Chillingly, that is where we stand today.

Brand continues: "According to Andropov, the Islamic world was a waiting petri dish in which we could nurture a virulent strain of America-hatred, grown from the bacterium of Marxist-Leninist thought. Islamic anti-Semitism ran deep. The Muslims had a taste for nationalism, jingoism, and victimology. Their illiterate, oppressed mobs could be whipped up to a fever pitch."

Ironically, on July 11, 2025, in Politico, French defence minister Thierry Burkhard described the Kremlin as ‘lasting threat’ – meanwhile French President Emmanuel Macron falls for the penultimate goal of decades-long Soviet/Russian subversion against the West, now a Qatari funded global movement.

In 2017, Godefridi asked in a Gatestone article if France had been bought by Qatar.

Since then, other business may be tipping the scales. On Oct. 11, 2023, Qatar and France signed two 27-year supply agreements between state-owned QatarEnergy (QE) and France's TotalEnergies, to start in 2026. The volumes are 3.5mn t/yr of Liquified Natural Gas from joint venture properties of Qatar and Total in Qatari gas fields. France, widely seen a climate leader, is the first European country to commit to gas purchases beyond 2050.

Image licensed from Adobe Stock - conflict of interest

As of Feb. 2024, Qatar and France sealed a strategic partnership for a 10 billion Euro investment in France.

Qatar is a key funder of Hamas and Hamas party leaders live in luxury there, while the Palestinian people remain pawns of propaganda and fate.

What has this got to do with “Turtle Island?”

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Canada has been rocked by on-going pro-Palestinian street demonstrations. Originally the tone and flavor was one of support for the Palestinians who faced the wrath of Israel in response to the brazen Hamas (Palestinian government) invasion of Israel, the torture, slaughter, and hostage taking of mostly Israeli citizens, some foreigners, and non-combatant young women who were border observers. Hostages included babies, mothers, and elders. Human Rights violations. War Crimes.

As time goes on, the Canadian street marches and activities become ever more abusive and uncivil; more pro-Hamas in nature, and the flavor of “From Turtle Island to Palestine,” dappled with various Indigenous protestors or the Mohawk Warrior flags or emblems is concerning.

If President Emmanuel Macron, now beholding to Qatar on so many fronts, actually does recognize a Palestinian State, and if Prime Minister Mark Carney follows his lead, what will the reaction be here in Canada from the ardent Turtle Island ‘land back’ activists? Will activists use the UN’s 1960 Resolution 1514 XV “Declaration on the granting of independence to colonial countries and peoples” along with UNDRIP nationally and DRIPA in British Columbia as a precedent to declare their own territorial sovereignty?

Image licensed from Adobe Stock.

Canadians are blissfully unaware that the annoying and often dangerously wild Palestinian street theatre is part of this much larger picture of Soviet-era instigation to insurrection – something which has taken on a life of its own, likely funded by other opportunistic geopolitical forces that naïve Canucks never consider.

Whatever will be, will be – I’m no prophet…but Canadians should keep their heads up and wits about them. Europe is not taking kindly to France’s diplomatic terrorism favouring the establishment of a Palestinian State…unless it is in the backyard of France. And why not? Some 14 million refugees of WWII were resettled around the world within 5 years of the end of the war. Why should these 2 million Palestinian people remain pawns in this global passion play? Why not a chance at a new life? Somewhere, without the memories of the past. Canada has a climate and culture agreement with France, and we are part of La Francophonie, so there is more than a mere chance Prime Minister Carney will jump on the French initiative bandwagon.

If people were concerned about Canada breaking up because of Alberta and Saskatchewan independence movements, or because of Quebec, consider that there are over 600 First Nations, and in BC, some ~235 claim more than 135% of the land.

While the West thinks it is fighting for democracy in Ukraine against Russia, it is cheerleading the original Russian destabilization operation in the Middle East designed to take down the West from within and without, Canada included. Moving forward from Wallace Edward Brand’s 2014 paper, Qatari money and contemporary social media have fueled this original Russian plan, and now Macron falls for this trap of Palestinian ‘human rights’ and statehood – straight into the jaws of the alligator, which is unappeased.

Thanks for reading Sorry No More - Exposing the Bitter Roots of 'Sugarcane'! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

Pledge your support

Sorry No More - Exposing the Bitter Roots of 'Sugarcane' is free today. But if you enjoyed this post, you can tell Sorry No More - Exposing the Bitter Roots of 'Sugarcane' that their writing is valuable by pledging a future subscription. You won't be charged unless they enable payments. Pledge your support

SHARE

LIKE

COMMENT

RESTACK

© 2025 Michelle Stirling

548 Market Street PMB 72296, San Francisco, CA 94104

Unsubscribe