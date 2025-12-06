​Dean Richard Bell, a Manitoba man, had his manslaughter sentence reduced from eight to seven years due to his indigenous heritage and efforts to help the victim. The judge cited racist/ethnocentric Gladue principles, acknowledging the impact of colonialism and systemic factors on Bell’s culpability. Bell fatally stabbed Calvin Chartrand during an unprovoked attack, stemming from a dispute over a cellphone.

Western Standard

October 10, 2025

A Manitoba man who fatally stabbed an acquaintance during what a judge called “an unprovoked attack” has had his prison sentence reduced from eight years to seven because of his indigenous background and his efforts to bring the victim to hospital.

Dean Richard Bell, 31, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the January 13, 2024, stabbing of 33-year-old Calvin Chartrand on Main Street in Swan River, Man.

Provincial court Judge Geoffrey Bayly said Bell’s actions were “akin to an act of revenge” but that Gladue principles, which require courts to consider the impact of colonialism and systemic factors when sentencing Indigenous offenders, reduced his moral culpability. Bayly also noted Bell helped take Chartrand to hospital after the stabbing.