Indigenous NDP politician Nahannie Fontaine has once again shown her true colours.

In the 2023 election, she received 61% of the popular vote in her inner city Winnipeg constituency. As an advocate for marginalized aboriginal communities, Nahanni has spearheaded legislative initiatives aimed at enhancing the safety and well-being of indigenous women, girls, and two-spirit individuals.

The same does not appear to hold for the safety and well-being of other groups of people.

In 2023, Fontaine’s leadership was further recognized when she was sworn in as Minister of Families, Accessibility, and Gender Equity.

Fontaine’s steady rise to power was badly shaken after she used her privileged position to block the use of American Sign Language for people with hearing disabilities at a graduation ceremony for indigenous women on Thursday, June 26.

Sign-language specialist Sheryl LaVallee shared the graduation ceremony stage alongside various speakers, allowing members of the audience who communicate using ASL, a visual language comprised of hand movements and facial expressions, to be included in the conversation — a basic social justice right that Fontaine quickly discarded.

Following her speech to the crowd, Fontaine shared a grievance with her press secretary, Ryan Stelter.

With media looking on, Stelter congratulated Fontaine on her speech. Fontaine replied, “I was thrown off,” not knowing she was being recorded by APTN News, which posted its contents online. “It wasn’t great, but because the woman [LaVallee] — she shouldn’t have been on the stage.”

Fontaine then said she couldn’t see the left side of the stage due to the interpreter and that “all I could see was her…”

“Frantic hand movements?” was Stelter’s disparaging interuption.

“Yes! I’m like, fuck, why did I have her on the stage,” added Fontaine, “Jesus, I’m like ‘you need to leave’.”

This is the same Nahanni Fontaine who in late March announced that the Manitoba government is allocating $1.6 million to support resources and programmes for two-spirit and transgender Manitobans.

“We’ve heard directly from two-spirit, transgender, non-binary, and gender-diverse Manitobans about why visibility is truly lifesaving,” said Fontaine.

“Two-spirit, queer, trans, and gender-diverse peoples, who are choosing to live authentically and joyfully in a world that too often meets them with ignorance, transphobia, and homophobia, deserve to be seen and celebrated, today, and every day.”

Authentic and joyful living for hearing-impaired individuals was met by Fontaine’s ignorance on graduation celebration day.

The next day, Fontaine issued an apology, saying her comments were an expression of frustration over her “poor planning ensuring clear sight lines for all graduates,” ignoring that both women were facing the seated audience and that ASL translations are most effective when the speaker and signer are standing side-by-side.

