REAL Indigenous Report

Brian Giesbrecht
1h

It is considered a badge of honour within Canada’s judiciary to expand Canada’s ever-expanding list of special indigenous racial rights and entitlements. The legal profession prides itself on being a “friend” of indigenous people and “reconciliation”. This is a hopeless formula for a country that has already- foolishly - enacted UNDRIP, which is now law in Canada. Indigenous people should be ordinary Canadians with rights and entitlements exactly equal to those of every other citizen. Apartheid is toxic

Jim McMurtry
1h

“Like all good revolutionaries, Canadian courts today are mainly interested in throwing bombs. The consequences don’t concern them.” They get great salaries and work lives. Judges couldn’t care less for how ugly and violent Canada will become if they make the mixed indigenous race of older migrants into lords and the rest of us serfs.

