REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
2h

The reinforcement and inversion of apartheid along with the grievance industry theatre have resulted in a rent seeker's orgy for the white pimps, ambulance chasers, Chiefs, and unverified story tellers, non-free press, and ever-present and growing bureaucracy. Everybody but the propertyless serfs on the reserves.

The latest from the Haida land back settlement, according to a former Chief, is that the Haida were recently gifted $60 million (not sure of the federal / provincial split) to buy out all the private owners on the Islands (IMHO, to purify the "segregation" that is so popular in today's deranged dominion). Funny how that story is nowhere to be found in the non-free press. The Canadian left apparently aspires to be one with the pre-civil rights US South.

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Robert's avatar
Robert
1h

This Kamloops Graves story along with the church burnings has turned into one of the worst

examples of 'legalized theft' in recent Canadiian history. All of it was started by Trudeau and is now perpetuated by Miller and others. The question now is who will put a stop to it. How can anyone anywhere justify handing off millions and even billions of dollars to about 4% of the population for unproven and disproven incidents. When I see Miller sitting in parliament with that simpering smirk on his face I wonder how much money has found its way into his pocket.

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