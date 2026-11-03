According to Michelle Stirling, a British Columbia lawyer was disciplined by the Law Society of BC for hiring a convicted killer to assist residential school survivors with their compensation claims. The lawyer, representing 624 clients, received $10.5 million in fees, while the clients received $70 million in payouts, $21,000 higher than the national average. The Law Society ruling highlighted the potential for exploitation and victimization in the compensation process.

Marc Miller Greatest Grifts #2

September 13, 2026

Were Taxpayers Pickpocketed and Indigenous Residential School Survivors Extorted?

By Michelle Stirling @2026

On May 27, 2021, a disturbing piece of news was reported by CBC.

No, I’m not talking about the now world-famous claim that the Kamloops Indian Band ‘confirmed’ the finding of human remains of 215 children in the old apple orchard near the old Kamloops Indian Residential School.

This unproven claim was completely accepted by Marc Miller, a practising lawyer before entering politics, and then Minister of Indigenous Services. He surely must know that presumption of innocence is a fundamental tenet of rule of law, a Charter Right in Canada (Sec. 11d), and integral to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Nonetheless, he joined the dog pile, granting further credence to the claim which was made on the basis of a Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) search, but no criminal investigation or forensic examination by the RCMP. In fact, no one has ever been charged with any of these alleged crimes, except by public hanging in the Canadian and global media, and by our own taxpayer-funded parliamentarians and ministers of the Crown.

In other words, Miller accepted hearsay claims as proof of the most heinous of criminal acts – the alleged murder and covert burials of hundreds of hapless children.

As pointed out in my previous article on the Greatest Grifts, during the six year-long Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) hearings, which criss-crossed the country, not a single Knowledge Keeper came forward from the Kamloops Indian Band to claim that hundreds of children had been murdered there. Likewise, in my article about the 1977 ‘genocide’ reunion at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, almost 300 former students, staff, priests and nuns gathered to celebrate their experience with a salmon bar-be-que and dance, with Len Marchand in attendance.

Why was no one arrested then?

Miller accepted the phantom genocide story hook, line, and sinker, which has led to some of the greatest grifts in Canadian history. But I digress.

That’s not the story I’m referring to today. I’m talking about a story that was ‘buried’ (no pun intended) by that announcement on the same day.

The story concerns the discipline of a British Columbia lawyer by the Law Society of BC for having hired a paroled, convicted killer to help Indian Residential School compensation claimants fill out their forms.

Surprisingly, this was reported by CBC.

The 125-page decision highlights what a judge termed one of the “after-tragedies” of attempts to compensate residential school survivors: legal misconduct resulting in further victimization. According to the ruling, the law firm represented 624 residential school survivors between 2009 and 2015.

Most Canadians are only dimly aware of the Indian Residential School Settlement Agreement (IRSSA). If I can offer a very short overview: in the 2000’s Canada’s churches (which ran the Indian Residential Schools on behalf of the Government of Canada) and the government, were jointly assailed with something on the order of 12,000 lawsuits by former students who claimed various kinds of harms from emotional and psychological abuse, to more heinous physical and sexual assaults.

As a means of addressing these overwhelming numbers of actions, which would have taken an eternity to lumber through the courts, and former students would be long dead, in 2005 Assembly of First Nations Grand Chief Phil Fontaine proposed a solution to Prime Minister Paul Martin’s government (see here) that involved a comprehensive settlement agreement with substantial compensation as a means to settle all claims in their entirety.

You can read the details here in Nina Green’s article, referencing historian J. R. Miller’s book, “Was having to take a routine weekly shower the group sexual abuse Phil Fontaine and his Grade 3 classmates endured at the Fort Alexander Indian Residential School?”

Many lawyers had planned to make a bundle on handling the class actions or individual claims, but the structure of the Common Experience Payment ($10,000 for the first year, $3,000 for each subsequent year, for any attendee) and the Independent Assessment Process (IAP) (for the more extreme claims of abuse) still offered them a pot of gold. IAP payouts could top $275,000 per individual for the most extreme harms claimed. Lawyers also got a contingency fee.

Normal due process of law was tossed out the window for the IAP process. The Government of Canada, then under the Conservatives, hired 17 private investigation firms to track down all those parties named in the class action law suits as perpetrators, coming up with about 5,315 people. Remember, these people had been named but never charged, tried or convicted of anything. A witch hunt!

The IAP process afforded the alleged victim (and their lawyer) the privacy of a small in-camera hearing with an adjudicator (with a church or government representative). By contrast, an alleged perpetrator was notified by mail of the accusation(s), which were criminal in nature, but they were denied a criminal trial and the presumption of innocence. Alleged perpetrators could decline to participate, but if they elected to try to defend themselves, they were forced to engage in a process in which none of the normal rules of criminal procedure applied. In particular, an alleged perpetrator could not attend his accuser’s IAP hearing nor see a transcript of the accuser’s testimony. Unlike criminal trials in which the standard is proof beyond a reasonable doubt, IAP decision were made on the balance of probabilities by the adjudicator alone.

Thus, there were claims like “the teacher kicked me in the ass” – when? Between 1958 and 1964. That might be worth $20,000! Harms were calculated on a complex points system.

From Schedule D of the IRSSA. See the full Schedule D for a description of the harms related to the points.

How would you defend yourself from such an accusation, anyway?

To repeat - the IAP offered alleged perpetrators the option of a hearing with an adjudicator as well, but the accuser was not required to attend, the alleged perpetrator was titled “witness”, not “defendant”, the government of Canada paid for their legal services, but the person was not allowed to defend themselves, nor to know the full testimony of the accuser nor the compensation paid. Very few of the accused bothered to try and defend themselves; one lawyer repeatedly informed an alleged perpetrator who is known to me, that this was a kangaroo court and to forget about it.

Throw into this lawless mix a lawyer with 624 clients, who hires a paroled, convicted murderer to help people fill out their IAP claim form. Recall, that very sensitive personal information about traumatic events was being written on these forms. According to the Law Society of BC narrative in their ruling, the lawyer claimed the individual hired knew the local languages, was familiar with the Williams Lake area, and was of a reformed character, and thus a suitable choice. The Law Society of BC did not agree in their ruling, but it was too late.

According to the narrative in the Law Society of BC’s ruling, rumors began surfacing that the law firm’s clients - the IAP claimants – were being asked for a portion of the settlement fee by the convicted murderer form-filler. Apparently, many former student-claimants were intimidated by that party’s known violent past. The narrative in the ruling indicates that some clients were calling the law firm to ask that a portion of their claim be set aside for this person; others were reportedly taken to an ATM by that form-filler and coerced into giving over money. At some point, the form filler was reincarcerated, apparently due to these revelations, though no charges were laid and there are no convictions; none of these statements were proven in court.

For the work on behalf of the 624 IAP clients, the lawyer received $10.5 million plus some contingency fees, and the clients received some $70 million in total payouts.

According to the Law Society of BC’s ruling, the payouts were $21,000 higher than the average payouts across Canada. It’s startling (and counter-intuitive) that BC payouts were $21,000 higher than average payouts across the country. An RCMP Task Force spent 8 years (1995-2003) intensively investigating every allegation made about all 15 of BC’s Indian residential schools and came up with only a small handful of convictions because most allegations about BC IRS couldn’t be substantiated.

Now, perhaps there were more mean or vicious perpetrators at the Indian Residential Schools that this law firm’s clients attended, or perhaps the form filler helped spice things up a bit.

We’ll never know. The IAP files are meant to be absolutely confidential and will be destroyed in Sept. of 2027. The Supreme Court has ruled that this confidence must be absolute, reasoning that otherwise, no one would have dared to tell their story; and now, if these files were released to the archives or made public in any way, serious harm might come to individuals from the revelations (again, none of which were proven in court).

It is shocking to realize that according to the IAP Chief Adjudicator, some 32% of abuse cases were student-on-student; yet, in this CPAC interview of June 2, 2021, Marc Miller bluntly accuses the Catholic Church and leans on them for an apology for something that has never been proven in a court of law – thus, he amplifies the credibility of the unproven claim of mass murder of children at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, destroys the presumption of innocence of the Catholic Church and the associated Kamloops Indian Residential School staff and administrators (many of whom were Indigenous!) and he commits the sin of bearing false witness.

MILLER: (~09:46) “I think it continues to rub salt into some wounds that have been reopened this week [with the Kamloops Indian Band’s ‘215’ claim]. In particular I believe uh in in the good faith of the Pope and his desire to apologize, um there is also some responsibility on the Canadian Council of Catholic Bishops and that responsibility um lies squarely with them as um as as they take their responsibility for this particular moment in in Canadian history. [Bold emphasis added] All right um I, I do want to stress though Peter, in concluding I’m not a Catholic and and so I think this is a discussion for Catholics to hold their church to account. Um, sometimes I feel uneasy calling out other uh other denominations, uh but I did spend time in a Catholic institution,[1] I, I know enough to feel that I have a view on that. But I, I do want to be respectful of um of my fellow Catholic Canadians as well at the same time who I think share my view.”

Miller does claim to be Christian:

So why do I deem this one of the Greatest Grifts in the Minister Miller file?

Well, he’s upset right now that Rebel News has put together a line of T-shirt to counter the narrative of Orange Shirt Day, and he tweeted:

I really doubt that Rebel News will sell $10 million worth of T-shirts.

You tell me if the ruling of the Law Society of BC exposes a clear case of “grifting off…the trauma of residential school survivors. Making money off of it is a new low…”

Seems like an old low. Seems like about 70 years of the Aboriginal Industry’s lows of lawyers and elites grifting off people who mostly still live in despair, while billions of tax dollars have flown out the window into the pockets of a select few. This is likely why Frances Widdowson is under such attack; decades ago, she wrote the book on this grift of exploiting the traumas and tragedies of Indigenous people, titled, “Disrobing the Aboriginal Industry.” Far from a grifter herself, she sees how these lawyers and elites are skimming the billions of dollars now flowing to various Indigenous services, while ordinary Indigenous Canadians still live in abject poverty, often trapped in nepotistic, coercive life on reserve, which today is often ruled or influenced by criminal gangs.

In 2021 when this Law Society of BC ruling was reported, Marc Miller was then Minister of Indigenous Affairs. Though this issue transpired in British Columbia, surely the onus is upon Indigenous Affairs to investigate the issues;

1) the victimization and exploitation of traumatized former residential school students - Indigenous survivors - through this ethically and morally flawed decision to hire a convicted, paroled killer to help them fill out forms with their most secret personal stories, 2) and the fact that payouts were $21,000 higher than the average compensation in Canada, 3) to ascertain if similar events occurred in the IAP process in other parts of Canada.

As a Minister of the Crown, surely public funds must be protected from abuse. In his mandate letter to Miller, then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau noted:

Give particular attention to the Ethical Guidelines set out in Annex A of that document, which apply to you and your staff. As noted in the Guidelines, you must uphold the highest standards of honesty and impartiality, and both the performance of your official duties and the arrangement of your private affairs should bear the closest public scrutiny. This is an obligation that is not fully discharged by simply acting within the law.

Miller’s statements to CPAC on June 2, 2021, were not impartial in the least and, if anything, provided more incitement to those who then went on church vandalism and arson sprees. They added credibility to the unproven Kamloops ‘215’ claim.

They also added credibility to the subsequent claim by the Williams Lake Indian Band of June 16, 2021, that they, too, had unmarked graves.

The ground analysis will be led by a comprehensive team made up of community elders, cultural advisors, archaeological professionals, WLFN staff and selected professional partners.

Currently the site is owned by a private landowner, however, the band said preliminary discussions with the owner have indicated support of WLFN’s desire to complete the search by using the same ground penetrating radar technology used to discover the unmarked graves at the Kamloops site.

Sellars further acknowledged he has been in communication with Marc Miller, minister of Indigenous services, and noted the Canadian government has committed to Indigenous communities funding support will be made available once a formal proposal has been submitted.

The Williams Lake story was amplified by filmmakers Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie in the blood libel shock-u-mentary “Sugarcane”, which Minister Miller subsequently promoted on his X feed in 2024. “Sugarcane” is a “land back” movie, with the two NoiseCats at one point singing “Canada is all Indian land.”

I covered that Greatest Grift in this post.

In 2021, when Marc Miller was shuffled from Indigenous Services to Crown-Indigenous relations, CBC reported:

He raised eyebrows in 2021 when, following his swearing in, he told reporters “it’s time to give land back” to Indigenous people, echoing a rallying cry of grassroots activism, and getting mixed reaction.

As reported by APTN:

“This relationship started with land,” Miller said in response to a question from APTN. “The relationship has been broken because of land—land theft—and it’s time to give land back. That’s just the reality of it. It’s easily said; it’s more difficultly done.”

By 2023:

Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) has purchased, with funding from the Province of British Columbia, the private property on which the St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School operated between 1891 and 1981.

As we see above, whether directly or indirectly, Minister Miller’s personal view of “land back” came to pass for the Williams Lake Indian Band in BC at taxpayer’s expense, despite ethical guidance as a minister that, “… you must uphold the highest standards of honesty and impartiality.”

So, I ask you, are Rebel News T-shirts really “grifting” or is the Indigenous Grievance Industry the one grifting off the atrocity propaganda of the “215” and the international and national media circus, supported by dishonest and not impartial statements by ministers, which impose public guilt on 20 million Catholics and Christians whose faith and history have been thoroughly decimated by these unproven claims, lack of due process of law and total lack of presumption of innocence.

Read this 2001 article citing historian John Seibert.

Canada- you’ve been had by the Greatest Grift ever.

Look for one more in this series of Marc Miller’s Greatest Grifts! Probably tomorrow.

Image licensed from Adobe Stock. Text added.

[1] Marc Miller attended College Jean-de-Brebeuf in the 1980s as did Justin Trudeau. This was a Jesuit institution, dedicated to intellectual pursuits. The residential schools were operated by the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate (OMI), dedicated to serving the poor and marginalized.

Here is what happened to Father Jean-de-Brebeuf after whom the college is named. Seems it wasn’t about the land as the Iroquois were from what is now America, invading and attacking the Hurons. “On March 16 of the following year, another band of approximately 1,000 Iroquois—most of them armed with firearms—attacked the village of Saint-Ignace, then Saint-Louis, where Brébeuf and Gabriel Lalemant were working. They had the opportunity to flee, but they chose to stay and share the fate of their followers. Thus, both were captured and taken to Saint-Ignace, where they were imprisoned.

There, Father Brébeuf endured one of the most horrific tortures in the annals of Christianity. In addition to being tied to a torture post and subjected to countless blows with clubs, he was scalded by his attackers, who wanted to ridicule the sacred act of baptism. He was also forced to wear a necklace of glowing tomahawk axes, and his lips were cut to prevent him from speaking of God during his ordeal. He was burned alive, and his body was slashed with knives. Finally, he was scalped, and after his death, his heart was torn from his chest, likely to be eaten, as the Iroquois believed this would absorb the virtues of their enemies!

Jean de Brébeuf was canonized in 1930 by Pope Pius XI. He is one of the eight Canadian martyr saints.

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