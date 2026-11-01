Michelle Stirling criticizes Liberal federal government Minister Marc Miller for promoting the documentary “Sugarcane,” which she rightly claims is a misleading and exploitative portrayal of indigenous elder Antoinette Archie’s story. Stirling argues that the film falsely accuses priests and nuns of crimes and uses emotional manipulation to incite hatred against the Catholic Church and Canadian history. She also suggests that Miller’s endorsement of the film is a form of grifting and hinders true reconciliation.

More to come...

Michelle Stirling

September 9, 2026

Michelle Stirling ©2026

Minister Marc Miller is Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture. He recently expressed shock and dismay at a new series of T-Shirts that Rebel News is selling as a counterpoint to “Orange Shirt Day.”

Back in 2024, as Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship (and previously Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and prior to that, Indigenous Services) Miller promoted an exceptional grift, that blood libelled 20 million Christian/Catholic Canadians, 500,000 of whom are Indigenous, and exploited a tragic personal story of Indigenous elder Antoinette Archie. Despite being a lawyer by profession and a Minister of the Crown, it appears he did no due diligence before promoting this film.

Think how this has harmed Canadian Indentity and Culture!

This grift was so great that the producers of the shock-u-mentary film Miller promoted, called “Sugarcane,” landed a seven figure distribution deal with National Geographic, so this blood libel will not only be seen by millions on Hulu and Disney+, but also will be shown in schools across North America, to teach children, not by sworn evidence or convictions of crimes in a court or law, instead the film will incite them to hate Catholics, priests, nuns and Canadian history, by emotional innuendo.

Source: Western Standard

Sugarcane website.

Thanks to the “Sugarcane” cross-country tour, hundreds, perhaps thousands of others will also be enraged about Indian Residential Schools, believing this to be a true story, watching the beautifully woven tale of innuendo that is “Sugarcane” – the one built entirely on grifting the greatest tragedies of two people’s lives – Elder Antoinette Archie as a desperate young unwed mother and the tragic circumstances of the birth of her son Ed Archie NoiseCat.

Even though most of the film is a lie, it was screened at the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation. Even though it is a shock-u-mentary, it won a “Best True Crime Documentary” award, when the story is not true, and the only crime was that a distraught Antoinette Archie, having given birth alone – perhaps in shock - placed her newborn baby boy in the garbage burner at St. Joseph’s Indian Residential School, near Williams Lake, B.C. She believed her child was dead. That’s what she told the court.

By chance, the dairyman heard noises from the garbage burner and went to free what he thought was a cat. He saved Baby Ed’s life.

For this crime of abandonment, she spent a year in jail. Had the baby died, she would have been up on murder charges.

The above news story is even shown in the film. Antoinette Archie was 20 years old. Students could only attend Indian Residential Schools to age 16 in those days. It seems likely she went into labour on the way home from Williams Lake to Canim Lake and stopped at the school where she knew there was an infirmary. But we don’t know. She did not want to talk about it.

Minister Miller, you helped promote a heinous lie, the ultimate grift, the exploitation of a woman’s most terrifying moment – caught between being the giver of life and yet facing death and social disgrace (certainly in that time it was true), and ultimately going to jail for a year – destroying any chance for that so important maternal bond with her baby. That had a crushing impact on the life of her son - who, considering his life story, is certainly a Phoenix.

As we hear in her heartbreaking cries at the end of the film, she did not want to talk about it. She’s a devout Catholic. She had prayed about it every day for over 50 years.

And her own son and grandson made a film of innuendos about it anyway.

And look how the grift will proliferate!

According to the “Sugarcane” documentary website, the story will be shown in schools, incorporated into curricula, and it even got a private screening at the White House under Joe Biden, giving it exceptional credibility, similar to that which you bestowed upon it with your little tweet.

So, one could say to Miller that “this was never about truth or a healthy debate, but about grifting” off an elderly woman, who, as a young woman was impregnated by a local rodeo rider 11 years her senior, from that element of truth, the film takes off, weaving a tale of vicious incitement against priests, nuns and the Catholic Church by falsely claiming that at St. Joseph’s Indian Residential School, illicit babies of priests and students were thrown in the school’s incinerator.

And Minister, you think a collection of Rebel News T-shirts that reflect the rage that many Canadians feel for having been duped, pickpocketed and shamed for things they never did is a grift? What do the people want? Due process of law and due diligence on the ‘215’. Without truth, there is no reconciliation.

Check the mirror, Minister. Your lack of due diligence on this and blind acceptance of the claim of the ‘215’ is destroying Canada.

For the facts, watch my FREE mini-documentary rebuttal and read the discussion piece.

How a Shock-u-mentary Blood Libels the Catholic Church and Canadian History

An Open Letter to Dr. Fast Buffalo and Dr. Little Bear and the University of Lethbridge Community

Every Living Child Matters Most of All.

FEB 14 • MICHELLE STIRLING

APTN’s “Dismantling Denialism” Confirms that Truth and Reconciliation is a Farce

…and perhaps Mischief or Fraud. Part 1 of 2

DEC 26, 2025 • MICHELLE STIRLING

Leah Gazan, MP – In Contempt of Parliament

For intentionally misleading the House of Commons

JAN 3 • MICHELLE STIRLING

© 2026 Michelle Stirling · Privacy ∙ Terms ∙ Collection notice

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