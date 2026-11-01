REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grube's avatar
Grube
3h

Miller is the one (in conjunction with JT) who allowed huge numbers of migrants into Canada without coordinating with the provinces — thus providing “new issues” in education, health, housing and other neat things provinces are responsible for. We are still reeling from that decision to allow three times the numbers in for three years in a row. In case some have not noticed…

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hymie Rubenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture